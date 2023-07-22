5 feuds for LA Knight following SmackDown

LA Knight's recent loss on SmackDown has left fans disappointed. Knight was clearly the fan-favorite star heading into the fatal four-way match; despite this, Rey Mysterio picked up the victory. As we are still on the road to SummerSlam 2023, there might be a chance that the company could have some other plans for the Megastar.

With that in mind, let's explore the five possible feuds for LA Knight following his loss on the Blue brand.

#5. LA Knight calls out Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold last time appeared at WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Rather than being in a Championship bout, the Megastar could call out Stone Cold for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Reports have also emerged earlier that The Texas Rattlesnake might show up at SummerSlam 2023. A confrontation between LA Knight and Stone Cold is something fans really want to witness, as they often compare Knight's character to that of Stone Cold.

This would undoubtedly help Knight place himself in the main event picture of the company. The Megastar has impressed fans with his remarkable mic skills, and a promo against someone like Stone Cold could firmly establish him as a worthy world champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. A match against Dominik Mysterio for NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio is your current NXT North American Champion

Despite losing the opportunity for the United States Championship, the YEAH! movement leader could still have a chance to become a champion at SummerSlam 2023. This could happen as Knight may challenge Dominik Mysterio for his NXT North American Championship.

Dirty Dom recently appeared on SmackDown and successfully defeated Butch to retain his championship. This opens up the possibility that Knight could confront Dominik next week if he appears again. A match against the former Million Dollar Champion could help Dominik generate more nuclear heat, especially considering that Knight is currently a fan-favorite star in WWE.

#3. A feud against Sheamus after recent comments

Sheamus & LA Knight both are participants in the Invitational match

Sheamus is another star who participated in the Invitational fatal four-way match. As mentioned, LA Knight was the fan favorite heading into the match, which is why the crowd erupts with cheers every time Knight makes a move. However, the Celtic Warrior doesn't seem to be happy with the crowd's reaction to Knight and mocked the fans by referring to them as 'YEAH Bots.'

So, it seems like Sheamus might be teasing a potential clash against the Megastar. As both superstars are not currently involved in any storyline, it is highly likely that they could feud against each other and have a showdown at SummerSlam 2023.

#2. A feud against Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is a former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has made his presence felt since returning to SmackDown last week. He teased a potential faction with the Street Profits and was also involved in a segment with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams this week. However, as of now, Lashley's plans for SummerSlam are unclear.

So, LA Knight could have a feud with The All Mighty. According to reports, WWE had plans for a special segment between Lashley and Knight at WrestleMania 39 Night Two. However, those plans got scrapped.

SummerSlam 2023 seems to be a perfect opportunity to have a feud between these two stars. It will be interesting to see how things unfold if this feud takes place, especially considering the ongoing rumors of Lashley's potential faction on the Blue Brand.

#1. Edge vs. LA Knight

Edge is rumored to compete at SummerSlam 2023

Edge returned to Madison Square Garden in an episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar secured a victory over Grayson Waller after a heated argument during the Waller Effect. However, since then, the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't made any appearances on WWE television, and there is also a lack of build for the Rated-R SummerSlam plans.

Nevertheless, a feud with LA Knight is something that could generate significant anticipation for their match at SummerSlam. Considering Edge's possible nearing retirement, a match against LA Knight could serve as a torch-passing moment from the WWE veteran.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars