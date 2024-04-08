5 feuds that must happen in WWE after WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL is officially in the books, and what an event it was! Cody Rhodes finished his story to close out one of the greatest editions of The Showcase of The Immortals in history to usher in a new era in the company. Elsewhere, The Rock competed for the first time in over a decade and seven title changes took place in Philadelphia.

Coming out of The Show of Shows, some storylines have already emerged that are ready to be pursued going forward. These storylines were either teased at the event or in the days leading up to it, and must now be resolved, most likely at WWE Backlash.

Without further ado, let's delve into five feuds that must happen after WWE WrestleMania XL

#5: LA Knight must go after the United States Championship after WrestleMania XL

LA Knight and Logan Paul first met in WWE on the road to Money in the Bank 2023. The duo's opposing styles of trash talk instantly caught fans' eye, making a big chunk of the audience want to see them lock horns. Both men continued to tease tension over social media, but the heat died down on The Road To WrestleMania XL.

Both men were successful at The Show of Shows as The Megastar defeated AJ Styles and The Maverick retained the United States Championship. Given that many fans wanted the Yeah! Movement leader to face and dethrone The Social Media Megastar in Philadelphia, there is definitely interest in seeing this feud.

Could Knight confront the champion, feuding with the latter and unseating him at Backlash: France?

#4: The winners of the six-woman tag team match on WWE WrestleMania Night One must pursue the women's tag team titles

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, were in action at WrestleMania XL. However, the titles themselves were not defended. Kairi Sane and Asuka lost to Jade Cargill, Naomi and Bianca Belair in six-woman tag team action along with stablemate Dakota Kai.

As The Pirate Princess and Empress of Tomorrow return to championship duties post-WrestleMania, who better to challenge them than two of the three women that just defeated them? Any combination of Cargill, Belair and Naomi would make a logical, credible and entertaining challenger for the champions after the events of Philadelphia.

#3: Sami Zayn owes Chad Gable a favor for his help in dethroning Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL

As Sami Zayn made his way to gorilla position before making history by dethroning Gunther, a few people met him to offer motivation. Zayn's wife, son and best friend Kevin Owens egged him on, helping him remember what he was fighting for against The Ring General.

The other person that offered The Underdog From The Underground encouragement was Gunther's bitter rival, Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy leader, however, also reminded the former Honorary Uce that he would owe the former a favor for training him if he won. Here we are after WrestleMania XL, and Zayn is champion, which means the duo stepping in the ring together is inevitable.

The only question is, how soon?

#2: Drew McIntyre will most probably have a bone to pick with Damian Priest for "stealing his moment" at WWE WrestleMania XL

Drew McIntyre had an eventful night at WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday, to say the least. The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins to become World Heavyweight Champion, doing exactly what he said he would. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't leave well enough alone, choosing to go to the commentary booth to gloat over bitter nemesis CM Punk.

This is where the night went downhill for McIntyre as he fell prey to an attack from The Voice of the Voiceless and subsequent successful cash-in from Damian Priest. What to do for the now three-time former World Champion? Rollins gracefully bowed out from their feud by nobly accepting defeat, while Punk is probably still a few weeks away from being cleared.

The self-proclaimed Savior of WrestleMania will probably have his sights firmly trained on the man who dethroned him. With Clash at the Castle in Scotland just two months away, a McIntyre redemption story looms large.

#1: Cody Rhodes and The Rock need to have a one-on-one feud after WWE WrestleMania XL

In case you have been living under a rock (not Dwayne Johnson), Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WWE WrestleMania XL! The American Nightmare finally vanquished Roman Reigns and is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion! After beating the likes of Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, everyone's favorite hero managed to scale the one mountain he was yet to overcome in the company since returning.

However, the new champion may have to scale an arguably bigger mountain soon. The 38-year old's biggest nightmare (no pun intended) on The Road to WrestleMania XL was The Rock, who slapped, verbally insulted and beat the former to a bloody pulp. The Final Boss even pinned Rhodes on Night One, and did not receive comeuppance from the latter on Night Two.

A singles feud between the two is greatly desired by the WWE Universe, and if it doesn't happen immediately post-Mania, it should take place down the road.

