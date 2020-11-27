At WWE Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins "sacrificed" himself for The Greater Good. During the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown, Rollins was the first man to be eliminated even without engaging in the action.

On the back of a distraught loss to his former disciple Murphy on SmackDown, Seth Rollins offered himself to Sheamus, in what was one of the most bizarre Survivor Series eliminations of all time. Eventually, all it took was one brutal Brogue Kick for Sheamus to eliminate Rollins from the match.

The former Universal Champion's elimination on the night set the tone for the Red Team. Monday Night RAW ultimately clean-swept Team SmackDown without a single casualty and by the looks of it, the angle was executed in order to write Seth Rollins off TV. That being said, it was quite a fascinating way to do so and Rollins can now focus on his paternity leave.

However, with that being said, it will definitely be interesting to note in what manner WWE brings back Seth Rollins to TV. While several members of the WWE Universe are asking for Rollins to return as a babyface and drop The Messiah gimmick, it would totally be understandable if WWE picked-up Rollins' run from where it left off. But, upon his return to WWE, presumably in 2021, Seth Rollins definitely needs to undergo multiple new feuds.

This list takes a look at 5 feuds for Seth Rollins upon his return to WWE.

#5. Seth Rollins challenges for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn are expected to pull-off an instant classic

At WrestleMania 34, Seth Rollins first won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In what is considered as one of the best babyface runs of the modern generation, Rollins' win at The Grandest Stage of Them All genuinely felt special.

A two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins could consider returning to the WWE and aim for his third. This would present WWE with the perfect opportunity to turn Rollins babyface once again and it would also make sense for him to feud against a heel Sami Zayn. The reigning IC Champion is regarded as one of the best heels in the business at the moment, as well.