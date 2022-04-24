5 possible feuds for Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania Backlash

Shinsuke Nakamura stepped up to Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns a few weeks ago. Fans were excited to see the confrontation and the possibility of a match between the two for the newly-unified title.

However, this past episode of SmackDown saw no follow-up to that angle. Instead, Reigns was caught up in a random segment with Sami Zayn, who hinted at Drew McIntyre taking exception to The Bloodline's recent actions.

While we don't think WWE has suddenly given up on the idea, it is a possibility. Reigns vs. McIntyre is advertised for the company's upcoming European tour, after all. The Scottish Warrior taking a dig at The Head of the Table's faction further fueled those rumors.

Either way, what happened on SmackDown has left The King of Strong Style in the cold. He deserves to be part of a compelling feud and compete at WrestleMania Backlash, which is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2022.

With that in mind, here are five potential feuds for Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roman Reigns

There has been nothing to suggest this segment will give way to a feud

We'll start with the obvious one. Shinsuke Nakamura facing Roman Reigns has already been teased by the company, and it is not a bad idea to pursue it.

Given how there is a considerable drought of credible challengers for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Nakamura is a solid choice to do battle with him.

The two superstars are top competitors and will guarantee a great transitionary feud until The Tribal Chief moves on to bigger things.

#4. Sami Zayn

Nakamura and Zayn go back a long way

WWE has been booking Sami Zayn to face random opponents for a while now. From Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 to Drew McIntyre recently, it feels like the company has no idea what to do with him.

Zayn is in need of a good storyline for a few weeks, and Shinsuke Nakamura is someone he shares a rich history with. Zayn was his first opponent in NXT and even managed him on the main roster for a time.

A quick bit of booking could see the two technicians caught up in a rivalry. They are two of the best performers on the roster and could give WWE one less thing to worry about for a few weeks.

#3. Gunther

Gunther will look to take on an established superstar soon

Gunther arrived on the main roster and immediately put the SmackDown locker room on notice. He came from NXT with a formidable reputation and has lived up to it by decimating everyone in his path thus far.

However, WWE will have to move on from the squash matches at some point. Gunther will need a credible challenger for his first real test, and that can come in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Like The Ring General, Nakamura is a former NXT Superstar and one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Given their combined in-ring acumen, the two could probably wrestle a classic in their sleep. It would also give the WWE Universe a proper introduction to the newest member of SmackDown.

#2. Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland

The New Day's feud against Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland is in favor of the latter in terms of numerical advantage. With Big E's injury, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are fighting a losing battle against the villainous trio.

The feud needs a match to wrap it up in style. Rather than having a 2-on-3 handicap match, WWE can have Shinsuke Nakamura join forces with Kingston and Woods to even the odds for the inevitable contest.

The three lovable babyfaces taking on a trio of despised villains would be a classic and enjoyable pro wrestling spectacle.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

There is no doubt that Shinsuke Nakamura is worthy of challenging for any championship in WWE. If Roman Reigns is not the opponent the company has in mind for him, it should be Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

Ricochet is in desperate need of quality bouts in his IC title run. His reign so far has been lackluster, but there is still time to redeem it. The first step can be taken in a feud and match with Nakamura, who will be a great opponent for The One and Only.

The Aerialist and The Artist could tear the house down at WrestleMania Backlash. Such a feud could also give Nakamura something credible to do. Win, lose or draw, he can come out of it with momentum on his side.

