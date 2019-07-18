5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion

RAW's reunion show is set to take place next week, the 22nd July, 2019 show, where past Superstars and legends will return for one night. The last WWE RAW reunion happened back in 2015, which saw the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, to name a few.

The show was reportedly requested by USA Network to improve ratings and viewership of RAW.

Quite a few legends and ex-WWE Superstars have been confirmed for the show, including the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Mark Henry, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, to name a few.

The RAW reunion show could be the perfect place for WWE to begin new feuds, with under a month remaining for WWE's next huge PPV, SummerSlam, which happens on August 11, 2019.

Let's take a look at 5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion:

#5 Triple H and mystery opponent

Triple H defeated Batista at WrestleMania 35 with a little help from Ric Flair

Triple H has become a much-loved babyface in recent times, thanks mostly to the work he has done for the growth of NXT. The Game laces up his wrestling boots right before big PPVs, with his last matches being at Super Showdown, WrestleMania 35, Crown Jewel, and last year's Super Showdown.

We could expect Triple H to wrestle once again at SummerSlam, which happens next month, and this RAW reunion show could be where he sets up a feud, much like how the Batista-Triple H feud started at the SmackDown 1000 show.

He could feud with maybe someone like Samoa Joe, who has for long been without a notable feud. This would, of course, be a one-off, but would be something that fans would love to watch.

