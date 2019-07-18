×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.32K   //    18 Jul 2019, 13:14 IST

Enter caption

RAW's reunion show is set to take place next week, the 22nd July, 2019 show, where past Superstars and legends will return for one night. The last WWE RAW reunion happened back in 2015, which saw the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, to name a few.

The show was reportedly requested by USA Network to improve ratings and viewership of RAW.

Quite a few legends and ex-WWE Superstars have been confirmed for the show, including the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Mark Henry, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, to name a few.

Also Read: 5 dream matches that could happen at SummerSlam 2019

The RAW reunion show could be the perfect place for WWE to begin new feuds, with under a month remaining for WWE's next huge PPV, SummerSlam, which happens on August 11, 2019.

Let's take a look at 5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion:

#5 Triple H and mystery opponent

Triple H defeated Batista at WrestleMania 35 with a little help from Ric Flair
Triple H defeated Batista at WrestleMania 35 with a little help from Ric Flair

Triple H has become a much-loved babyface in recent times, thanks mostly to the work he has done for the growth of NXT. The Game laces up his wrestling boots right before big PPVs, with his last matches being at Super Showdown, WrestleMania 35, Crown Jewel, and last year's Super Showdown.

We could expect Triple H to wrestle once again at SummerSlam, which happens next month, and this RAW reunion show could be where he sets up a feud, much like how the Batista-Triple H feud started at the SmackDown 1000 show.

He could feud with maybe someone like Samoa Joe, who has for long been without a notable feud. This would, of course, be a one-off, but would be something that fans would love to watch.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw R-Truth Triple H
Advertisement
WWE Raw Reunion: 3 things that could happen
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should avoid doing at Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
3 Legends who can win the 24/7 Championship at Raw Reunion
RELATED STORY
5 Past vs Present clashes we could see on WWE Raw Reunion next week
RELATED STORY
3 WWE legends who'll probably appear at RAW Reunion, and 2 who definitely won't
RELATED STORY
3 blockbuster feuds which could start in WWE this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Hall of Famer invited to big Raw Reunion special
RELATED STORY
5 Raw Superstars that Mick Foley could actually have fired
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Burning questions before this week's episode (July 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Shockers Paul Heyman Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us