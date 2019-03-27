5 Feuds that WWE should book in 2019

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 Mar 2019, 04:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A dream match we all have been waiting for

WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us. The Show of Shows comes across as a very promising pay-per-view, with many spectacular matches set to take place at the show. AJ Styles vs Randy Orton is sure to be a match of the night contender, while Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre is sure to be an explosive match.

Not only these, but the prospect of having amazing matches like Shane McMahon vs The Miz and Triple H vs Batista is definitely going to make this year’s flagship event one to remember.

While many dream feuds are set to come to a head at WrestleMania 35, a heavily stacked and talented roster makes sure that WWE has many excellent rivalries at their disposal. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the amazing feuds that WWE needs to book this year:

#5 Samoa Joe vs John Cena

The Samoan Submission machine vs Big Match John

I’m sure we all are waiting for this rivalry to take place in WWE. These two men are exact polar opposites of each other. One speaks about giving it all for his fans and about never giving up while the other doesn’t hesitate to get into his opponent’s head and dominate them with his utter brutality. John Cena is the true definition of a babyface in WWE, while Samoa Joe is the embodiment of the sadistic heels that are rare these days.

Both men are excellent talkers and can hold their own in the ring. While Cena has often been criticized for having a limited move set, he has proved that he can pull off quite interesting maneuvers in big matches like the dropkick off the top rope and the Springboard Stunner. Samoa Joe, on the other hand, is very agile for his size. Joe’s work in TNA, as well as NXT, has proved why the Samoan Submission Machine should be made an integral part of the brand he’s on.

While his agility has decreased a lot in recent years, he can still pull off quite a few suicide dives in each match he performs. His striking style too has been appreciated a lot by the fans. While he has not been utilized properly on the main roster, one should remember that big superstars of the company, like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles have been put to sleep by Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch. In fact, Joe is the only superstar to have defeated Finn Balor’s ‘Demon King’ persona (defeating him in NXT) and was the first ever two-time NXT champion.

Also, Joe’s Muscle Buster is one of the most protected moves in the WWE. While he hasn’t used the move lately, he has made it clear that he’ll bring the move out if and when he feels the need to do so. Joe’s US Title win may be a sign of better things for him and the US title. It is rumored that Joe is going to retain his title against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35, before reigniting his rivalry with AJ Styles. In order to bring back prestige to the US Title, Joe needs to retain his title against The Phenomenal One.

Post that, a feud with John Cena is surely going to help in bringing more attention towards the US Title and Samoa Joe. Given John Cena’s history with the US Title, it makes sense for both men to fight with the title on the line. The basis of the feud will be very simple. John Cena would bring out the fact that he made the US Title important by issuing open challenges and giving an opportunity to new superstars. He would also claim that Joe’s unfair ways of retaining the title have only tainted the US Championship.

Joe, on the other hand, could refer to how Cena betrayed WWE for his Hollywood career and has failed, causing him to make his return to WWE. Such a high profile mid-card is exactly what the doctor ordered for the US Title SmackDown Live before the blue brand moves over to the FOX network. The Franchise Player vs The Right Hand of Destruction – I smell a lot of money. Do you, WWE?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement