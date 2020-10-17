5 feuds for Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown after Jey Uso

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns destroyed Braun Strowman on tonight's edition of SmackDown and looked as dominant as ever. The Tribal Chief now has his eyes set on defending the Universal title against Jey Uso at the upcoming Hell In A Cell PPV, inside the hellish structure. The match will end when one of the competitors utters the words "I quit".

Roman Reigns has been nothing but impressive ever since he returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2020. He quickly won the Universal title and also aligned with Paul Heyman, in one of the biggest surprises in recent memory. Thanks to the 2020 WWE Draft, there are tons of fresh faces on the blue brand, and Roman Reigns is bound to target some of them in the near future after he's done with Jey Uso. In this list, we will take a look at five feuds for Reigns on SmackDown, after Jey Uso.

#5 Big E

Big E

After being together for around 6 years, The New Day was finally separated during the 2020 WWE Draft. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are now RAW-exclusive Superstars, while Big E will carve his own path on the blue brand. This also means that Big E will quite possibly receive a singles push somewhere down the line. It makes sense to have him feud with Roman Reigns in the near future.

Big E is currently a major babyface on SmackDown, while there isn't a bigger bad guy than Roman Reigns. Reigns and Big E can certainly have a short-lived feud, and it won't hurt Big E much if he ends up losing to someone of the stature of Reigns. This feud will end with a win-win for both competitors, and then WWE can focus on building up Big E by having him win a couple of feuds against other top Superstars on SmackDown.