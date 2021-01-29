5 Finishes for the 2021 women's WWE Royal Rumble match: The Fiend appears, Former champion returns

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is set to take place this weekend on January 31, 2021. This year's edition will be the most unique version of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as it will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, with no live fans in attendance.

This year would witness the fourth annual women's Royal Rumble match. A very interesting thing about this year's match is that there are no clear favorites, making it even more exciting for fans to watch and find out who emerges victorious and books a championship match at WrestleMania 37.

As of the writing of this article, a total of 12 women have been officially announced for the match, hence fans can expect several surprise entrants in the women's match this year.

In this article, let's take a look at five possible finishes for the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions.

#5 Bianca Belair gets her big moment at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

8 to exact 💁🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/AmH6gmjnY8 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 27, 2020

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair had an impressive outing last year in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at No. 2 and lasted for over 30 minutes, eliminating a record eight women Superstars from the match before getting eliminated by the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair.

Bianca Belair has since joined the main roster full-time and is currently part of the Blue brand where she is feuding with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Bianca Belair has already been announced to enter this year's women's Royal Rumble match and she heads into the match as a major favorite.

Thank you to everyone who watched my #WWEChronicle!

I wish I could respond to every tweet out there!

I feel so blessed to be able to touch & connect with so many people. Thank you for giving me your time, your thoughts, & sharing your stories too!

Y’all stay showing up for me. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AAfiNOejTG — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 27, 2021

2021 might just be the year of Bianca Belair in WWE who definitely has the potential to become the next big star in the women's division of WWE. And that journey to the top might begin this weekend by her winning the Royal Rumble match. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 37? Yes, please