5 Most likely finishes for the big WWE Men's Money in the Bank match

WWE Money in the Bank is guaranteed to be an exciting pay-per-view because the crowd is certain to be hot. The WWE Universe has gone too long without experiencing the thrill that comes from experiencing a live pay-per-view (WrestleMania 37 being the glaring exception).

And of course, with due respect to the two title matches, the highlights of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view are the two ladder matches. Each of them offers a shortcut to one lucky man and woman to cash in on the Champions of their respective brands.

In this article, we've outlined 5 ways that WWE could end the men's ladder match. If you have any thoughts about our options or the Money in the Bank pay-per-view as a whole, let us know in the comments below.

PS: Seth Rollins has been left out of contention in this article because he is a heel and so are both of the World Champions right now. And also, the fact that he stood tall to end SmackDown means that he is probably coming up short at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

#5 John Cena returns to WWE and wins the Money in the Bank contract

I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely! https://t.co/qtFptLB0Bi — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 15, 2021

The rumors are everywhere. John Cena is returning to WWE and he is likely to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. But how does he directly jump back into the title picture?

The simple answer is that he could be the 9th participant in the Money in the Bank ladder match. And yes, he could go on to win the whole thing. Because he is John Cena.

John Cena could then cash in the contract for a potential match at SummerSlam in what would be a marquee match. The face of the company, Roman Reigns, up against WWE's former face, John Frikkin Cena.

