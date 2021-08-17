5 finishes to Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg at SummerSlam: Possibly controversial ending, superstar to set up WrestleMania 38 feud?

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg is the second-most important match on the SummerSlam 2021 card, only behind Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. It isn't going to be a long, technical match, nor should it be.

As most Goldberg matches have been since his return, it may not even go past five minutes. That's the kind of match that suits both men in this situation. But who will walk out of the pay-per-view as the WWE Champion?

Here are five possible finishes to the WWE Championship bout at SummerSlam.

#5. Goldberg defeats Bobby Lashley clean at SummerSlam 2021

Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020, where he won the Universal Championship for the second time

At first, some of you might be wondering why this could be considered a controversial ending. But in the moment, the reaction might not be great. Since it has been 17 months where we had no crowds in WWE, it's easy to forget how fans can turn on a superstar sometimes.

Goldberg is undoubtedly more popular with the casual fans than many give him credit for, but that doesn't mean he can't get booed at SummerSlam 2021. However, just like Super ShowDown 2020, a clean victory for him could be controversial.

If you're not aware, the above-mentioned situation refers to February 2020 when Goldberg faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. It was in Saudi Arabia and at that point, The Fiend had gone on a tear for close to half a year.

'The Fiend' character was undefeated and at the time was the most heavily-protected superstar in all of WWE. All of that came crashing down in a few minutes when Goldberg defeated the hottest star in the company clean.

While the crowd in Saudi Arabia were understandably in favor of the Hall of Famer, the Las Vegas audience may not be. Even if he gets cheered upon his entrance, fans may not react too well to Goldberg defeating Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

It would be another case of a superstar who has been built for over a year only to be torn down in minutes by a part-time superstar. While we admit that there is a possibility of this happening, it may not go down well with the WWE Universe at SummerSlam and those not in attendance.

