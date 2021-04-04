5 Finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37: Big WWE return, New Hurt Business member confirmed?

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is a contest that we've seen before. What makes WrestleMania 37 different is the level of anticipation and fanfare that accompanies it. When they met at Backlash 2020, Drew McIntyre was on top of the world. Bobby Lashley clawed at his heels, hoping to get the coveted top spot.

Fast forward to WrestleMania in 2021. The equation has completely changed with Bobby Lashley, reigning supreme, and Drew McIntyre closing in on the prize. This time, the showdown will happen in front of an arena filled with fans.

These are the 5 scenarios that could play out when these two bulls collide. If you can envision a sixth situation, or have a comment on the five we've outlined, let us know in the comments.

#5 Bobby Lashley destroys Drew McIntyre without anyone's help

Nothing in Wrestling has made me this happy in a long time, I’m so happy for you, you’ve truly earned it. #LashleyWWEChamp pic.twitter.com/6Wjw4ZzP6o — Pro Wrestling Defined (@ProDefined) March 2, 2021

The only reason the idea of Bobby Lashley beating Drew McIntyre clean is so very low on this list is that heels don't traditionally stand tall at WrestleMania. Especially heels that go up against white-meat babyfaces in the vein of Drew McIntyre.

That said, there can always be two winners in any match and Bobby Lashley is a monster of a man.

WWE has done a commendable job when it comes to establishing Bobby Lashley as a legitimate top-tier star. It's very rare indeed that we see him suffer a loss. The stink of his storyline with Lana and Rusev has completely been wiped away thanks to MVP and The Hurt Business.

It's not out of the realm of possibility to imagine Bobby Lashley having the most dominant performance of his career, and making Drew McIntyre pass out. But one has to ask himself/herself: Will they do that to the Scotsman in an arena filled with fans cheering him on?

