5 Finishes for Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn on RAW

Chaos erupted at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event when Bronson Reed returned and shockingly aligned with Seth Rollins, helping him and Bron Breakker in defeating CM Punk and Sami Zayn. With the feud heating up, Rollins will now face Zayn and Finn Balor in a Money in the Bank qualifier Triple Threat match on RAW.

All three are top-tier competitors and have a lot of history with each other, and considering the storylines going on, the match is a massive attraction. WWE has several storytelling directions to explore, each offering long-term implications. Here are five possible finishes for this blockbuster match.

#5. Sami Zayn could pin Finn Balor

Sami Zayn has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE over the past year, and giving him a clean pinfall over Finn Balor could be a well-earned reward to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank. With Rollins leading a massive faction, him taking the loss would undoubtedly hurt his character.

This outcome will keep Seth strong and fuel a potential Zayn vs. Rollins rematch on a bigger stage, which is perfect for the storyline going on. Balor, meanwhile, can absorb the loss without much damage, making his way back to The Judgment Day saga.

#4. CM Punk could take out Seth Rollins backstage to make it a singles match

Following his loss at SNME, CM Punk may not be done with Seth Rollins. If Punk ambushes Rollins backstage before the match, WWE could change the match to a singles battle between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

In this scenario, Zayn could beat Balor in a clean finish to qualify, with Rollins later blaming the Best in the World for his massive loss of opportunity. This finish keeps all stories alive while keeping Rollins-Punk on a collision course heading into SummerSlam season.

#3. Bronson Reed could take out both Finn Balor and Sami Zayn

Bronson Reed’s shocking return at SNME made an immediate impact on the storyline. Now aligned with Seth Rollins, Reed could serve as the difference-maker in this triple threat. With no disqualifications in place, Reed could take down both Zayn and Balor, leaving the stars bruised up, making it easy for Rollins to score a pin.

This finish cements Reed’s role as Rollins’ enforcer and begins a new era of dominance for The Visionary. It also gives Rollins heel heat, protects both Zayn and Balor from looking weak, and makes headlines around the world.

#2. Seth Rollins could win clean

While Rollins recently turned heel and aligned with Paul Heyman, a clean victory would be shocking. If WWE wants to keep fans guessing, having Rollins win with no interference would prove that he doesn’t need help, even if he now has it, something Roman Reigns never did, which the Visionary always hated.

The clean win could come after a grueling match, showing off Rollins’ experience, ring IQ, and skills. Such a win builds momentum for Rollins heading into MITB while giving the Heyman alliance some more momentum.

#1. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn's issues could help Finn Balor steal a victory

With recent bad blood boiling over, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn could get too caught up in their personal rivalry during the match. Their mutual heat might explode mid-match, causing them to brawl inside or outside the ring and forget the triple threat saga.

Finn Balor could then take advantage of their distraction, slip into the ring, and steal a pin on Zayn. Balor’s victory would add intrigue to the MITB lineup, while Seth and Sami can continue their heated feud uninterrupted. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars on RAW.

