In one of the most anticipated matches at WWE's biggest event of the year, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will look to dethrone the current reigning Undisputed Tag Team Titleholders, The Usos, in what's sure to go down as a classic.

It's been a wild ride of ups, downs, twists, and turns; now this emotional rollercoaster is making its way to WrestleMania 39.

Will the match itself feature more surprises or will WWE take a straight and narrow approach instead?

Below are five possible finishes to The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. Jey Uso gets conflicted and costs his team the match

Jey Uso might be content with his decision to side with his brother, Jimmy Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline, but if you’ve been paying attention to his promos, it doesn’t sound like he wanted things to transpire the way they did.

It would seem that this isn’t the case of betrayal by design and Jey was contemplating whether he should betray Sami Zayn or side with his family.

Maybe somewhere, there’s still some love for his former partner. Perhaps this hidden compassion makes Jey stop for a quick second and the slight hesitation costs him and his brother Jimmy the match.

#4. A Helluva kick into a KO Stunner on Jey for the win

Sometimes a wrestling match draws interest for not knowing who is going to win, other times, the outcome is a sure thing, and the ride to get there is what elicits the intrigue. In this case, it’s the latter for most.

The story of The Usos vs. Zayn and Owens has been what many perceived to be the best angle in WWE at the moment. The twists and turns, the emotion, and the relatability are all key components of what's making this angle such a hit.

With all that said, a rather predictable finish may serve as the icing on the cake. Zayn and The Prizefighter are the favorites going into the match. At this point, many fans just want to see the two get their WrestleMania moment, regardless of the finish.

#3. Solo Sikoa costs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn the match

If you’ve been following the story, history shows it’s not out of character for The Bloodline to use the numbers game to their advantage.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline has played a role in several of his Bloodline cohorts' matches in the past, and if WWE doesn’t want The Usos' historic title reign to come to a screeching halt just yet, this may be the way they go about it.

Sami and Owens should usher in a new era for the future of the men's tag team division and therefore, if for whatever reason WWE doesn’t want to pull the plug just yet, they could have the best friends save face by having Solo deliver a Samoan Spike whilst the ref is looking elsewhere.

#2. Solo Sikoa costs The Usos the WWE Tag Team Titles

In what could be perceived as poetic justice, Solo Sikoa could alternatively end up costing his Bloodline brethren the match.

One way is the more traditional route where Solo attempts to get The Usos disqualified, thus saving the titles only to find out that Owens and Zayn are one step ahead. They duck, Sikoa hits Jey, Jimmy looks concerned and confused, and Owens/Zayn capitalizes.

Either that, Jey starts rethinking whether he made the right choice mid-match. This sign of weakness may make Sikoa question Uso, which consequently leads to a confrontation between the two. While the two are arguing, Team KO/Zayn could pin a distracted Uce.

#1. Kevin Owens turns on Sami Zayn and The Usos retain

If this were to happen, a couple of things would be made very apparent on WWE's Grandest Stage.

For starters, the company is deadset on this match being the biggest swerve job in the promotion's history. And secondly; WWE is out here pushing for Kevin Owens to be the most hated man in pro wrestling.

As controversial as this decision would be, Owens would have somewhat of a legitimate reason.

The Bloodline put KO through a lot of pain and agony these past few months and Sami was right there by their side for the most part. The Prizefighter tried to get through to Zayn that Roman Reigns and his henchmen were his real friends on multiple occasions, but he still persisted.

Zayn's loyalty to The Bloodline earned KO a swift kick in his manhood, a Helluva Kick to the face inside WarGames, and several beatdowns; including the one he suffered at this year's Royal Rumble.

Has all that been forgiven? Well, it's pro wrestling, so chances are the answer is probably so... but could you imagine if it wasn't?

