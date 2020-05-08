5 Finishes to the Men's Money in the Bank 2020 Ladder Match: SmackDown heel to possibly win briefcase again, Paul Heyman's star to get a big push?

The field is stacked!

We're set to witness the most unique Money in the Bank match in its 15-year history. Due to the prevailing circumstances, WWE was forced to pre-tape the Money in the Bank ladder matches. As you know, the matches will take place in the WWE Headquarters, where all competitors will start on the ground floor and will have to "climb the corporate ladder", fighting their way to the roof - where the ring, ladders, and briefcases will be placed.

We expect a cinematic-style match-up, similar to the Boneyard match and Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. It's certainly an exciting concept with a lot of potential - something we wouldn't have imagined until we saw the Boneyard match.

The field of competitors for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is stacked, with Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles representing RAW while King Corbin, Otis, and Daniel Bryan represent the field on SmackDown. There are a lot of possibilities in the match, which is where we look at the possible finishes for the match:

#5. King Corbin grabs the Money in the Bank briefcase...again

King Corbin

King Corbin, or back when he was Baron Corbin, won the briefcase in 2017. It appeared to be the perfect time since WWE was building him to be the next top heel on SmackDown. That didn't pan out as he would have hoped and despite winning the briefcase, he failed to cash in against Jinder Mahal (thanks to a little assistance from John Cena).

He wasn't ready for the spot then and many would argue that he isn't ready now either. He's been an upper midcard heel for a while now and that seems to be the spot he thrives in the most.

Despite this, WWE could pull a shocker and have Corbin be the one to win the briefcase for the second time.