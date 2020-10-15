5 First-time-ever feuds that could happen after WWE Draft 2020

The 2020 WWE Draft recently took place on the latest edition of WWE RAW and SmackDown, and it won't be a stretch to say that the landscape of the company has changed drastically. WWE's top Superstars have changed brands and this has given rise to a string of interesting possibilities on both brands.

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss are now on the Red brand, while the former 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins is on SmackDown. Rollins recently hinted that he could feud with Roman Reigns in the near future, and fans can't contain their excitement over the same. On the other hand, there is a string of brand new full-fledged feuds that we could possibly get to witness in the near future, thanks to the 2020 WWE Draft. In this list, we will take a look at five of these possible feuds.

#5 King Corbin vs. The Mysterios (WWE SmackDown)

King Corbin

Now that Rey and Dominik Mysterio are both a part of WWE SmackDown, we just might get to see them lock horns with King Corbin. During the Watch Along for Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft, The Mysterios were informed that Corbin said he wants to beat up the whole family.

Dominik Mysterio was asked about his reaction to the same, and he stated that the numbers game will be in their favor if Corbin tries to get in their way. He then added that he would love to have a match with Corbin somewhere down the line.

Corbin is one of the most hated heels on the Blue brand. Back when the Mysterio family was on RAW, they feuded with Seth Rollins, one of the top heels there. Fans wouldn't mind a storyline between Corbin and Dominik Mysterio in the near future, with the latter possibly scoring a win to establish himself as a legit WWE Superstar.