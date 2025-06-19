5 first-time matches WWE could book before SummerSlam 2025

WWE's next big premium live event is just over a week away. The sports entertainment juggernaut will be hosting Night of Champions live from Saudi Arabia next Saturday. After that, the company will air Evolution, NXT Great American Bash, and the NBC television special, Saturday Night's Main Event, in July.

After that, all eyes will be on the biggest event remaining this year: SummerSlam 2025. Fans are certainly excited for the first-ever two-night event, and the show should feature some major matches, including some first-time bouts that have never been on TV before.

With that being said, given how many shows are left before SummerSlam, there could be many booked before then. This article will take a look at a handful of first-time bouts that could be booked ahead of The Biggest Part of the Summer.

Below are five first-time matches WWE could book before SummerSlam:

#5. Penta and Bronson Reed could go one-on-one

Penta and Bronson Reed are two of the biggest names on WWE RAW. The luchador officially debuted this past January, while Bronson Reed just returned from an injury last month.

Interestingly, Reed has joined a dangerous new alliance led by Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Penta has been having issues with the group lately and has even promised to take the members out one by one.

This could be an easy way to see a dream singles match. The Auszilla and Penta clashing would be incredible. They have very different styles, but both men are excellent, so it'd certainly deliver in spades. A bout like this could take place on RAW soon.

#4. Penta, LA Knight, and Sami Zayn could battle Seth Rollins' stable

Penta isn't the only WWE star trying to take down Rollins' group. LA Knight is also looking to get at them, thanks to the stable costing him the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and a qualifying spot in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Sami Zayn has also been feuding with the group and has attempted to stand up to Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Despite being an excellent wrestler, he has struggled against the numbers.

Now, there is a chance Penta, LA Knight, and Sami Zayn could team up as a trio for the first time to take on Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. The bout would likely be quite intense and would make for a great watch.

#3. Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez could fight in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Alexa Bliss is a former multi-time World Champion in WWE, with her eyes set on the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She managed to get past Charlotte Flair, Candice LeRae, and Alba Fyre to move into the semifinals.

Roxanne Perez is another star vying to become Queen of the Ring. She managed to get past Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Kairi Sane to advance. Now, Roxanne will take on Jade Cargill in the semi-final while Alexa will take on Asuka.

Supposing that both women move on through to the final, Roxanne Perez and Alexa Bliss could go one-on-one for the first time. The pair might end up battling it out at Night of Champions, and it would be an interesting singles match to watch.

#2. Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker had a skirmish after WWE WrestleMania

As noted, Bron Breakker is now part of Seth Rollins' new faction in WWE. He made his debut for the stable in a big way by attacking Roman Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The OTC has been absent since then. However, many fans assume Roman Reigns will be back soon with SummerSlam looming. He could very well fight Seth Rollins at the big WWE PLE.

Now, if the above scenario plays out, then there is a chance that Reigns will fight Bron Breakker ahead of his big-time match with his former Shield-mate. He likely wants revenge on the former NXT Champion, and a Spear vs. Spear collision would be fascinating to watch.

#1. John Cena, CM Punk, and R-Truth could have a Triple Threat Match for the first time on television

John Cena and CM Punk are set to renew their rivalry at Night of Champions. The two men will go one-on-one over the coveted Undisputed WWE Championship.

At the same time, R-Truth has routinely been going after Cena. Now going as Ron Killings at times, has been demanding respect. He'll even go one-on-one with John Cena on SmackDown this week.

What could be an interesting wrinkle is that R-Truth could defeat Cena and thus be added to the World Title match. This would make the first Triple Threat Match the three stars have ever been in together that was broadcast. They had previously clashed in Triple Threat Matches in 2011, but those were exclusively at unaired live events.

