5 first-time matches WWE must book for Edge if he stays 

It's all over the news that Edge's current WWE contract is set to expire following his upcoming match with Sheamus. However, there are a lot of gifted superstars in the company whom he hasn't faced yet.

Over the last three years, The Ultimate Opportunist has wrestled several modern-day greats. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Jey Uso are some examples. He has also shared the ring with names who will be big deals in the future, such as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Despite that, there still remains a huge chunk of the roster that has yet to go toe to toe with Edge in singles actions. It would disappoint several fans if these encounters don't take place before the 49-year-old legend hangs up his boots or leaves WWE for good.

So, ahead of the two-time Royal Rumble winner's first-time clash with Sheamus, let's take a look at five other WWE Superstars whom Edge should wrestle at least once, provided he stays with the company.

#5. Logan Paul

In less than two years, Logan Paul has proved that he belongs with the best. He has put on stellar performances against the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and he is only getting better!

With The Maverick being a part-time attraction, it makes sense to book him only against top names. Interestingly, one iconic superstar he hasn't had a 'mano a mano' with so far is Edge.

It goes without saying how gripping a program between the two could be. The WWE Hall of Famer's relentless grit and Paul's heat-seeking mannerisms would make for ideal promo scenarios.

Moreover, given the two superstars' recent performances, all signs point to their fight being one that fans would talk about for a long time.

#4. Karrion Kross

It's true that Karrion Kross' current run with WWE hasn't exactly been a home run. However, when it comes to WWE, all it takes is one good feud to turn things around.

Back when Kross was dominating in NXT, he once came face-to-face with Edge, who had recently won the Royal Rumble match. Their short but intense interaction got fans to immediately start clamoring for a match between the two flagbearers of grit.

Now, with both superstars being on SmackDown, the chances of them crossing paths again have gotten pretty high. Their unique promo styles are bound to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats all the way through.

Moreover, the inclusion of Scarlett in the mix could mean that Edge might have to call Beth Phoenix to even the odds. Overall, this rivalry has the potential to be captivating from the first interaction to the blowoff bout.

#3. LA Knight

'YEAH!' is most likely to be the fans' response if someone asks them if they want to see Edge take on LA Knight.

Over the last 9-10 months, the star of the YEAH! Movement has been the highlight of every show he's been on. With his victory at SummerSlam, it's safe to assume that WWE has finally decided to strap the rocket to his back.

But to keep his momentum, Knight will have to work with credible names. This is where Edge should step in. A clash between The Megastar and The Rated-R Superstar with a couple of weeks' build is a recipe for giving the fans what they want.

A win, albeit unlikely, would instantly solidify the 40-year-old as one of the top guys on the roster. Even in a loss, Knight could gain a ton by working with such a decorated Hall-of-Famer.

#2. Montez Ford

One thing about the inaugural Money in the Bank winner is that he does a brilliant job at making his opponents look good. His recent match with Grayson Waller was no less than a star-making performance for the latter.

That's why it makes sense for Edge to go one-on-one with Montez Ford. The WWE Universe has been pretty confident about Ford being a massive star once he goes solo. He already has the charisma that could take him to the moon.

Additionally, his clashes against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins prove how adept he already is in the squared circle.

So, a bout against The Ultimate Opportunist would be a welcome addition to Tez's catalog of stellar singles matches. Moreover, it wouldn't even need a multi-week story. All WWE has to do is announce the matchup for a Friday night and let the two artists paint a masterpiece from bell to bell.

#1. Winner of WWE Men's Royal Rumble match of 2023, Cody Rhodes

While Edge is on the verge of closing the book on his storied career, Cody Rhodes is striving to finish a story of his own. Before they reach their destinations, it would be amazing to see them cross paths.

Interestingly, The American Nightmare and the 11-time world champion haven't had a singles match together. But with both of them being in the same promotion (assuming Edge renews his contract), there is a possibility of this first-time encounter taking place down the line.

While Edge may have to pull some strings to get back to RAW, a program with Cody would be worth the hassle. The shoot-style promos, followed by a bout filled with intense storytelling, could be unlike anything that WWE fans have ever seen.

While no seeds have been planted for this rivalry, WWE would be leaving a ton of money on the table by not booking it.