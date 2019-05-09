5 Forgotten jobbers who returned to WWE and became champions

Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe were jobbers before becoming champions in WWE

As is often mentioned, WWE is the pinnacle, the best and biggest sports entertainment company in the world, and a dream for any pro wrestler.

To reach WWE and then win a title is what every pro wrestler works towards in their journey to the top.

But it's not always a straight forward affair. With the number of talents on their roster, to succeed in WWE involves a lot of hard work, grit, determination, and the obvious - talent.

There have been some who have rocketed to the top due to their phenomenal talent, while other equally talented individuals have had to grind and claw their way to the top. If a Superstar misses out and is let go early in his/her career, it doesn't mean that they will not get another chance - case in point, Jinder Mahal.

But, there are other Superstars, those that are even more talented than Mahal, that were let go early in their career, but returned to win titles in the WWE.

Here we take a look at 5 forgotten jobbers who returned to WWE and became champions:

#5 Bobby/Robert Roode

Bobby Roode back in 2001

Many current WWE fans may not realise that Bobby Roode has been in the wrestling industry for 20 years! The former United States Champion was an important wrestler in TNA for a decade which earned him a move to NXT and then the WWE main roster.

But Roode was a part of the WWE, appearing in many dark matches as a jobber in the late 90s to 00s. He was on shows like Velocity, Jakked, Sunday Night Heat, as well as in dark matches before SmackDown and RAW shows.

In WWE, he has won the United States title as well as the RAW Tag Team title, since his return.

