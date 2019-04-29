10 Mega Superstars who quit WWE in their prime

CM Punk and The Rock quit WWE to pursue other interests

WWE, as is often mentioned, is the ultimate goal for every pro wrestler. Despite WWE having one competitor after another trying to usurp them for years, no pro wrestling company has come even close to taking over WWE's mantle as the greatest sports entertainment company in the world.

For any pro wrestling fan and budding wrestler, WWE is the Everest of the business, and being signed by WWE, let alone winning championship, is a great achievement in itself.

But, a few Superstars, despite having achieved cult status, have quit the company in their prime.

Here, let's take a look at 10 mega Superstars who quit WWE in their prime:

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin faced off in the latter's last match in the ring at WrestleMania 19

The man who changed the pro wrestling business on its head, brought a lot of money and fans to the company, and became an icon in the pro wrestling industry, Stone Cold Steve Austin quit the WWE at the age of 38, in his prime, in 2003.

Austin retired due to a number of reasons. He was unhappy at the storylines that he had going at that time, while a serious neck injury that happened to him in a match against Owen Hart a few years before his retirement, made it an easy decision for him to walk away from the WWE.

Austin, though, was seen in a WWE ring soon after, featuring in non-wrestling roles, including being the referee in the match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX in 2004. He has since featured several times on WWE television, most notably in the feud between Vince McMahon and future US President Donald Trump.

