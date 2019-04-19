5 current big-name WWE Superstars who could become part-timers

The Miz and Daniel Bryan

With WrestleMania and the Superstar Shakeup concluding, WWE will now switch its focus to new feuds, storylines, as well as introducing new Superstars to RAW and SmackDown.

We've seen quite a big shakeup with several big names switching brands, while Superstars that were called up from NXT being assigned a brand as well.

And there are other Superstars who could be transitioning to smaller roles on both RAW and SmackDown much like The Undertaker, John Cena, or Brock Lesnar.

Let's take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who could become part-timers:

(I have omitted the likes of Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, and Goldust from this list as they haven't featured much on WWE television lately)

#5 & #4 Matt and Jeff Hardy

Jeff and Matt Hardy are the current tag team champions

Matt and Jeff Hardy won the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Usos, a week before the Superstar Shakeup. This is their first-ever SmackDown tag team title run for the Hardy Boyz, who defeated The Usos in the first-ever match between the two sets of legendary tag team brothers.

Many will feel that the only reason the Hardy's won the titles from The Usos was so that The Usos could move over to RAW during the Superstar Shakeup.

It has been rumoured for a long time that Matt Hardy may retire from wrestling owing to the numerous injuries he has suffered over the years in the ring. Matt is 44 years old now and is well past his prime, while Jeff at 41 is reaching the point in a pro wrestler's career where they think of transitioning to another role in the wrestling business.

While the two brothers can still put on a decent match, they are nowhere near the peak of their powers. We could see them be part-timers, having short programs ahead of big PPVs and against up-and-coming tag teams, to put them over.

