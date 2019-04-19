×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 current big-name WWE Superstars who could become part-timers 

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    19 Apr 2019, 09:16 IST

The Miz and Daniel Bryan
The Miz and Daniel Bryan

With WrestleMania and the Superstar Shakeup concluding, WWE will now switch its focus to new feuds, storylines, as well as introducing new Superstars to RAW and SmackDown.

We've seen quite a big shakeup with several big names switching brands, while Superstars that were called up from NXT being assigned a brand as well.

And there are other Superstars who could be transitioning to smaller roles on both RAW and SmackDown much like The Undertaker, John Cena, or Brock Lesnar.

Let's take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who could become part-timers:

(I have omitted the likes of Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, and Goldust from this list as they haven't featured much on WWE television lately)

#5 & #4 Matt and Jeff Hardy

Jeff and Matt Hardy are the current tag team champions
Jeff and Matt Hardy are the current tag team champions

Matt and Jeff Hardy won the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Usos, a week before the Superstar Shakeup. This is their first-ever SmackDown tag team title run for the Hardy Boyz, who defeated The Usos in the first-ever match between the two sets of legendary tag team brothers.

Many will feel that the only reason the Hardy's won the titles from The Usos was so that The Usos could move over to RAW during the Superstar Shakeup.

It has been rumoured for a long time that Matt Hardy may retire from wrestling owing to the numerous injuries he has suffered over the years in the ring. Matt is 44 years old now and is well past his prime, while Jeff at 41 is reaching the point in a pro wrestler's career where they think of transitioning to another role in the wrestling business.

Advertisement

While the two brothers can still put on a decent match, they are nowhere near the peak of their powers. We could see them be part-timers, having short programs ahead of big PPVs and against up-and-coming tag teams, to put them over.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Hardy Boyz The Miz Ronda Rousey
Advertisement
5 Biggest brand switches that can happen during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
5 current Superstars who are future WWE Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen at the WWE Superstar Shake Up: Champions change brands?
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar tattoos with a backstory
RELATED STORY
5 Future Hall of Fame Headliners in the current WWE roster
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Wrestlers Who Perform Under Their Real Names
RELATED STORY
5 Real-Life Friends You Won't Believe Never Had A Feud in the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which WWE can improve RAW
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that should join AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Happiest moments in modern day WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us