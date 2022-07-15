5 Forgotten WWE Superstars who were more successful in a different career

WWE Superstars come from all walks of life. They emerge from different types of places and backgrounds, seeking the fame and fortune of the main event someday.

Unfortunately for some of those WWE hopefuls, the odds are against reaching the level of mega stardom of someone like The Undertaker or Stone Cold Steve Austin. More often than not, they get a cup of coffee in the big leagues before eventually returning to being a 'regular person'.

However, there is a silver lining to this cloud. Several of the promotion's former employees have gone on to find new beginnings professionally and have thrived in their new roles.

Here's a look at five former WWE Superstars who may have been forgotten, but are currently living their best professional lives right now.

#5 - Steve Blackman

Blackman is known for his legitimate toughness and martial arts abilities in the ring. And despite the fact that he was on WWE programming when it was at its hottest point ever, he really never got the shot that he probably deserved.

Steve Blackman is a six-time Hardcore Champion

One strike against Blackman was that he was always perceived as a quiet, reserved person and not an ass kicker. Pairing him up in the tag team, Head Cheese, with Al Snow brought a bit of his comedic side, but it was all for naught.

The Lethal Weapon is now a bail bondsman, where there are likely times that he may need to implement some of his combat skills in executing his duties. The last reports were that he has no interest in pursuing wrestling again as a full-time career.

#4 - Rico Constantino

When names are tossed around about performers that World Wrestling Entertainment has truly 'missed' on, Rico Constantino's always seems to pop up.

Maybe that's because the 230-pound stack of dynamite was a prized pupil in Ohio Valley Wrestling and tabbed as someone who could be a top star on the main roster.

Sadly, he was saddled with a really outdated, effeminate gimmick. They tried to make him the next Adrian Street. Unfortunately, the only person who can pull that off is Street, himself.

The persona didn't play well back then, and it would certainly be out of the question today. It sidelined this blue chipper's career from there. Although he did find some success by winning two world tag titles with two different partners, he was released from the company in 2004.

Since his departure, Constantino has become involved in law enforcement and was reportedly living and working in the Las Vegas area. He's now a full-time police officer, after having already served as a personal bodyguard and member of a SWAT team.

#3 - Marc Mero

Formerly known as Johnny B. Badd in WCW, Mero gained attention in WWE for being the husband of Hall of Fame diva Sable. He originally signed with the promotion for a large, guaranteed salary in 1996, which drew the ire of some locker room veterans.

Still, it looked as though the prized free agent was tabbed for success.

'Wildman' Marc Mero and Sable joined WWE in 1996

However, it didn't take long before his wife/manager became the star of the show. As Sable's popularity exploded, Mero became an afterthought. When the two eventually feuded on-air, Sable dropped her husband on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

That cost Mero a short program against Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake allegedly told Vince McMahon he couldn't "work with a guy who was just powerbombed by his wife."

Mero and Sable divorced and she went on to marry Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, Mero walked away from wrestling. He retired from active competition in 2006 to become a motivational speaker.

Today, Mero continues that same line of work, speaking to large groups and at corporate functions. His book, How To Be the Happiest Person on the Planet, was released in 2010.

#2 - Former WWE European Champion Mideon became a master chef

Dennis Knight first gained fame as part of a tag team with Marc Canterbury. They had several incarnations, but the most famous was their role as the pig-farming Godwinn Brothers.

It was as the character Mideon, he will likely be remembered. Particularly the Mideon of the naked variety.

WWE's most famous streaker had a pretty solid and successful run with the promotion. He held the tag team titles on two occasions with Canterbury, and he's also a former European Champion.

Naked Mideon finally put on some clothes and became a chef

Eventually, he ran all the way to the culinary arts. He is now a master chef in Florida, and his career has been featured by wrestling websites and in several mainstream publications.

Mideon's goal is to someday be a major star on The Food Network. Let's hope if he gets his on show... he will at least have the decency to put on some pants when he's making strudel.

#1 - Dr. Shawn Stasiak

Once known as 'Meat' in WWE, Shawn Stasiak was a second generation star that the company really seemed to miss out on.

As the son of former WWWF World Champion Stan Stasiak, he was an all-conference grappler in his final two years at Boise State. When he signed with the promotion in 1995, he entered with a perfect wrestling pedigree and high hopes to follow in his father's footsteps.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Trainees Steve Blackman and Shawn Stasiak go through the rigors of training at the WWF Funkin' Dojo back in 1998.the Dojo camps were conducted by Dory Funk Jr and co-trainers Pat Patterson and Tom Prichard. Trainees Steve Blackman and Shawn Stasiak go through the rigors of training at the WWF Funkin' Dojo back in 1998.the Dojo camps were conducted by Dory Funk Jr and co-trainers Pat Patterson and Tom Prichard. https://t.co/CoIOl378lO

Alas, it was not meant to be, despite Stasiak having two stints with WWE, and having worked with the likes of Steve Austin, The Rock and Kurt Angle.

Today, the 15-time Hardcore Champion is still twisting arms and legs, but as a chiropractor in the Dallas, Texas, area. So, you could say he has made some 'adjustments' to life after wrestling.

Dr. Shawn is also a motivational speaker and maintains the same workout routine he's always had. He's stated in the past that he would like to possibly return to the ring one more time.

