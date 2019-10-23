5 Former Intercontinental Champions who could challenge for the WWE Championship in 2020

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Champion

In a recent edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, former WWE World Champion Booker T stated that he would like to see former Intercontinental Champion Big E challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, considering the current New Day member seems like the perfect opponent for The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar is currently set to defend his WWE Championship against company debutant Cain Velasquez, who attacked his former UFC rival on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown Live in the aftermath of his WWE title win over Kofi Kingston. Given that Lesnar won the title very recently, as of now, the obvious expectation is for him to retain the Championship against Velasquez at Crown Jewel.

Well, if The Beast Incarnate does manage to walk out still as the WWE Champion in Saudi Arabia, expect him to defend the title against some of SmackDown's top stars now that the Blue brand has a stacked line-up following the 2019 Draft.

However, with that being said, we certainly cannot expect Lesnar to square up against someone like 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman for that matter in the early stages of 2020. Instead, why not have Lesnar feud against a star of the same caliber and someone who has held the Intercontinental Championship in the past? That being said, here are 5 former Intercontinental Champions who could challenge for the WWE Championship in the near future.

#5 Luke Harper

Luke Harper could be a tough opponent for Lesnar

Luke Harper recently made his return to WWE TV when he helped his former tag team partner Erick Rowan win his match against Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions. However, in the 2019 Draft, both Rowan and Harper were once again separated as the former has jumped ship to the Red brand of Monday Night RAW.

Given Harper's amazing athletic abilities, which perfectly works side by side with his immense power, the former Intercontinental Champion could certainly prove to be the perfect opponent for Brock Lesnar.

