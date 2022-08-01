5 Former sports stars who should join WWE

Over the years, WWE has always recruited stars from other sports. Of course, throughout the history of sports entertainment and professional wrestling, grapplers have emerged from many different athletic backgrounds.

Many stars like Roman Reigns, The Rock and Bill Goldberg came from off the gridiron. Conversely, Charlotte Flair is a former volleyball player and Bianca Belair was a track star at the University of Tennessee.

As natural athletes, these performers were able to translate their abilities into the squared circle. But what other big sports stars could break on through to WWE?

#5 - Deion Sanders

'Prime Time' is considered by many to be the NFL's greatest cornerback of all time and one of the best athletes ever. Since then, he has made the transition to being a commentator, where his same infectious personality translates on the microphone.

Sanders' loud and brash style would be a great role on the WWE announce team. Much the same way that another former football star, Pat McAfee, has found success in making his switchover to sports entertainment.

#4 - Rob Gronkowski has already appeared for WWE and is a great crossover Superstar

WWE is always looking for performers who can not only appeal to sports fans but to mainstream audiences as well. Gronk fits that mold to perfection, and it's been speculated for years that he would move to the ring from the football field when he called it quits.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers Tight End is a mega star in and out of the sports world. The only reason he didn't finish higher on this list is because he already made appearances for WWE a couple of years ago, and it's never quite clear that his football career is quite over: He has retired and un-retired on several occasions.

#3 - Usain Bolt

While the greatest sprinter of all time has certainly already accomplished so much in the world of track and field, Bolt would be an awesome addition to WWE. Even if he only made a handful of appearances for the promotion, getting involved in an angle would be incredible.

With his incredible gold medal success, global popularity and million-dollar smile, Bolt would attract a ton of attention, even from people who don't normally tune into World Wrestling Entertainment programming. His involvement with the promotion, even as just an ambassador, could open up new opportunities in markets all over the world.

#2 - NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson is an electric athlete

Nicknamed Mega-Tron because of his frealish abilities, Johnson is the kind of physical specimen that seems as if he were built in a laboratory. At 6'5", and 235 pounds, he was a nightmare for undersized NFL cornerbacks, who he terrorized with his size, speed and leaping ability.

Johnson would be an eye-popping performer in the mold of Montez Ford and RIcochet, the type of high octane athlete that would have the crowd erupting. Add in the fact that he has just enough swagger for sports entertainment, and Johnson could be a real find for WWE.

#1 - Floyd 'Money' Mayweather

Like Gronkowski, Mayweather has appeared with World Wrestling Entertainment before - in a match against The Big Show at WrestleMania. While he does make appearances for 'exhibitions', his fight career is essentially over. He's now moved on to promoting boxing and owning a NASCAR team.

While he likely wouldn't be an active in-ring performer, using Mayweather as a 'special enforcer' from time to time would be feasible.

WWE could also have 'Money Man' appear at their four biggest events of the year - WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. Just having him on-camera, even if it were in the pre-show, as a 'main event analyst' could bring a lot of extra attention and star power to those already stunning shows.

