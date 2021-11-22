Bianca Belair's performance at Survivor Series showed why she's one of the brightEST young stars today

Down 4-1, Bianca Belair stepped to the plate and hit a grand slam to win it all.

The Women's Survivor Series match was not only a great display of the depth in WWE's female division, it was also a spotlight for the multi-talented Belair. The EST led Team RAW to victory as she was the last woman standing and sole survivor in the match.

We saw great moments and great maneuvers. We also witnessed a great mix of veterans such as Natalya and Sasha Banks, along with young, up-and-coming stars like Shotzi Blackheart and 'Queen Zelina' Vega.

But the standout superstar of the night was obviously Bianca Belair.

With all of her teammates eliminated, Belair found herself between a rock and a hard place late in the match. SmackDown still had four members staring her down like hungry wolves.

She caught a measure of luck when Team Blue turned against their self-proclaimed captain, Sasha Banks, forcing her to be counted out and eliminated.

That brought the odds down to 3-1.

Then, in an amazing display of athleticism and stamina, Belair put on a showstopping performance. Flipping and flying, slamming and suplexing, she continued to fight back in what will always be talked about as one of the greatest performances in Survivor Series history.

Belair played the role of an underdog perfectly, using great facials to portray the struggle she was going through as she made her comeback. And slowly but surely, the story of the conquering hero came together ... one by one.

First it was Natalya. Shayna Baszler was then eliminated, followed by Shotzi. And just like that, the EST of WWE put on yet another stunning show of strength and skill.

After beating the odds, it was Bianca Belair who was standing tall at Survivor Series.

It's been quite a year for Belair. In 2021 alone, she's won the Royal Rumble, main evented WrestleMania, captured her first world championship, and is now the sole survivor in this match. And the crazy thing is, she's just getting started.

Bianca Belair is a rare mix of freakish strength and athleticism, along with charisma and energy. Some of her maneuvers are downright explosive, and she represents the 'new generation' of female athletes. It's almost like she was built in a laboratory and given perfect genetics along with a genuine likability.

The sky is the limit for this young lady. And luckily, it doesn't look like 'office politics' will get in her way, as the WWE production team seems to be 100% behind her.

While she still hasn't reached the level of Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch yet, it won't be long now. She is on a rocket ship to success, so don't be surprised if she is the chosen successor to be the face of the WWE Women's division when some of the veterans eventually move on.

Fans should be excited about what the future holds for Bianca Belair. She's only going to get better. If given the opportunity, she will go down as one of the greatEST of all time.

