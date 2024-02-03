5 former Scott Steiner opponents Bron Breakker can feud with on WWE SmackDown

With Bron Breakker potentially becoming a full-time member of the WWE SmackDown roster, it looks like several former opponents of Scott Steiner's should watch out for the iconic 'Siren.'

It would be an understatement to say that Bron Breakker has some big shoes to fill. He's undoubtedly a gifted star who's only gotten better over the last two years. Still, his being a part of the Steiner Family makes it inevitable for fans to have absurdly high expectations of him.

Along with that, the WWE Universe will be counting on Breakker to put a spin on memorable Steiner moves and promo bits. So, it would make perfect sense for him to feud with the superstars who have squared off against his uncle, Scott Steiner, in the past.

As it turns out, there are several wrestlers on the blue brand who fall in the aforementioned category. Here are five of them.

#5. Bobby Lashley

If the two-time NXT Champion signs with SmackDown, a showdown with Bobby Lashley should happen sooner or later. After all, fans love a spear vs. spear battle.

It's true that it's hard to prepare for an opponent one has never faced before. However, Bron could get some tips from his uncle Scott and learn how to overpower The Dominator.

Back in 2009, while they were wrestling in TNA, Bobby Lashley and Scott Steiner got into a short feud. Not only that, but Big Poppa Pump also got a win over Lashley at Turning Point 2009.

So, the 26-year-old superstar could get a chance to turn Lashley vs. Steiner into a family feud. Even without that element, a clash of titans always makes for must-watch TV.

#4. Rey Mysterio

The Master of the 619 wasn't as successful in WCW as he is in WWE. But that didn't stop him from facing the top names in the now-defunct wrestling promotion.

When it comes to 2000 WCW, there aren't too many moments to revisit and cherish. Despite that, a number of interesting bouts took place that year, which fans might be prompted to check out. Rey Mysterio vs. Scott Steiner was one such match.

This David vs. Goliath showdown took place during an episode of WCW Thunder in October. Given the two superstars' spots in the pecking order back then, it's no surprise that Scott Steiner walked away with the win.

Interestingly, the 2006 Royal Rumble winner might soon find out that the Steiner bloodline isn't done with him yet. He could very well be on Bron Breakker's radar.

#3. AJ Styles

The 61-year-old WWE Hall of Famer had a memorable stint in TNA back in the late 2000s. One other professional wrestler who was a notable part of the roster during that era was AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One will go down in history as one of the best homegrown superstars in IMPACT Wrestling history. From his stellar triple-threat clash against Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe to being the company's first Grand Slam winner, Styles was rightfully dubbed as Mr. TNA.

Since The Lone Wolf was a trusted workhorse for the Nashville-based promotion, it made sense for him to square off against all the big names who had jumped ship from WWE. As a result, he and Scott Steiner ended up being rivals on multiple occasions.

Now, Bron Breakker could take the two-time WWE Champion back to the good old days and adorn the chaotic trip with a modern twist. A Phenomenal Forearm being countered into a rib-shattering spear would become an instant WWE highlight.

#2. The Megastar of WWE, LA Knight

LA Knight is currently among the most popular stars in WWE. That said, it's fair to state that his road to Megastardom would've been a lot different had he not been a major player for IMPACT Wrestling at one point.

Knight, then known as Eli Drake, was signed to the Nashville-based promotion from 2015 to 2019. During his time there, he held the World Heavyweight and Tag Team titles, the latter of which he won with Scott Steiner in 2018.

Even though they were beyond entertaining as a duo, The Megastar and Big Poppa Pump didn't last long as partners. After dropping the titles, they got into a brief feud, which culminated in Knight defeating the WCW Triple Crown Champion.

As for Bron Breakker, his path crossed with Knight's in NXT a couple of years ago. However, if he joins WWE SmackDown, the two can have a prolonged program.

#1. Randy Orton

The less that is said about Scott Steiner's 2002-2004 WWE run, the better. What initially seemed like a major acquisition soon fizzled out.

Nonetheless, Freakzilla still got to throw down with a plethora of main-event and rising stars during his time on the red brand. One of the emerging stars he wrestled ended up becoming a crown jewel of the modern era of WWE. That superstar is none other than Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer and Big Poppa Pump locked horns numerous times during the latter's feud with Triple H. They also faced each other later in the year. While their matches didn't click as well as they should've, at least The Viper got to put another legend on his list.

Interestingly, 21 years later, Randy Orton is deemed a legend across the wrestling world. That should put him on the hit list of the athlete who has the 'Best Spear in the Business.' After all, what better way is there to make an instant impact than by taking down a 14-time World Champion?

