Over the years, WWE has released and rehired numerous Superstars whilst others have made it clear that they would never return to the company. "Never say never" is a common phrase. However, some wrestlers have already burnt all of their bridges and ensured that WWE wouldn't welcome them back.

These are the WWE stars that the company doesn't even mention on WWE programming. The ones who may held records or titles at one time, but now the company acts as though they never existed.

Here are just five former WWE stars whose names will never be mentioned on WWE shows again.

#5. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion and arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. When Jericho made the move over to All Elite Wrestling he left his past behind.

Chris Jericho revealed back in April 2019 that he was actually banned from WWE. Jericho told the Sam Robert's Podcast that this meant that he wasn't allowed to have any WWE stars on his podcast and had been edited out of a number of Network programs.

“I’ve talked with [Vince] a couple of times. But I’m kind of public enemy number one there now. I’ve been kind of removed from the annals of history [in WWE]. I asked the other day if I could have a couple of their guys on my podcast to promote [WrestleMania 35] and I was told: ‘No, it’s not appropriate because you’re in AEW.’ I am banned from WWE.“I know that they had to take some videos down from UpUpDownDown of me playing.They edited some stuff from The Edge & Christian Show that had my name on it [as well].”

This ban later took a step further a month later when it was Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that not only was Jericho's name banned from WWE programming, but the star's move, The Codebreaker, could no longer be referred to by this name when Ricochet performed it.