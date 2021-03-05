5 Former Superstars who may never return to WWE ever again 

There's a common phrase in the wrestling world that many former WWE stars like to use — Never Say Never. This phrase seems to be the most common reaction from stars to any question regarding a return to the company. WWE often reaches out to former talent to offer deals that are hard to refuse.

Over the years, several stars have vowed never to return to WWE, given the way they left the company. But even Bret Hart, who held quite the grudge following Survivor Series in 1997, has since returned.

Professional wrestling is an ever-changing business. But at present, there are so many promotions around the world that a return to WWE isn't the only option for former stars following their release.

The following list looks at just five former WWE stars who may never return to Vince McMahon's promotion. This could be because of the way that they decided to leave, or based on factors that are completely out of their control.

#5. Former WWE Champion CM Punk

There was a time when CM Punk was seen as The Self Proclaimed Best in the World. He was at the height of his career in WWE but opted to walk away from the company seven years ago.

Since then, Punk has tried his hand at UFC and dipped his toes in the acting business. While the star has teased a return to the ring, it is yet to come to fruition. Punk had issues backstage in WWE before his departure and it's clear that if he made his return then it would be more of the same.

With All Elite Wrestling now offering the former Champion a chance to return to the spotlight without having to rub shoulders with Vince McMahon and Triple H, it could be a much better option.

AEW was once interested in signing the controversial former WWE star. But at 42-years-old, it could be argued that any run as part of a company right now would end in his official retirement.

Punk continues to tease a return but in a more sarcastic tone these days. Since seven years have already gone by, it's likely that the opportunity to capitalize on his WWE return has now passed.

