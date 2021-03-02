5 Former Superstars who have recently been rumored to return to WWE

One of the most common sayings in WWE is - 'Never Say Never'. Throughout the years, WWE has seen several former Superstars return to the company for yet another run. Some recent examples include MVP, Edge, and even the current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley who returned in 2018.

Recently, several former Superstars and champions have been rumored to return to WWE. While there is no confirmation on any of them yet, the WWE Universe would love to see these Superstars come back for one final run with the biggest wrestling promotion of the world.

Let's take a look at five Superstars who have recently been rumored to return to WWE. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you love to see return the most.

#5 Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam has been one of the most entertaining high-flying Superstars. A former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, multi-time Tag Team Champion, and Money in the Bank winner, Rob Van Dam has had a very successful career with WWE.

Recently speaking on The 90's Wrestling Podcast, Rob Van Dam revealed that WWE has contacted him for a documentary about his career, part of the WWE Icons series. With this revelation, rumors have started of RVD possibly returning for one final run with the company.

"They [WWE] contacted me and asked if I'd be interested and that they wanted to make a documentary on me, and I said sure, I'd be interested. We haven't actually shot much of it yet, but, [whispering] it comes out in May. So we're gonna be shooting a lot of it real soon. So I'm excited about it, I'm talking to them [WWE] about doing a book, we're in talks." [H/T Inside The Ropes for the transcription]

Rob Van Dam's last WWE run came in 2013 when he returned at that year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. His most recent appearance for WWE came at the RAW Reunion episode in July 2019.