5 former Superstars who were with WWE for more than a decade

Over the years, WWE has seen a host of Superstars rise to unprecedented heights in the business.

The vital reason for their success is the time they spent in the promotion matched with their dedication, hard work and the will to conquer every adversity. Spending years at Vince McMahon's promotion is also testament to the loyalty that these Superstars exhibit towards the company, which is undoubtedly worth every praise.

In this article, we look at 5 former WWE Superstars who have been with the company for more than a decade:

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - Bret Hart

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was one of the greatest technical wrestlers to step foot in the squared circle.

Bret's career spanned from 1984 to 1997 as an active wrestler in WWE. After leaving the company in 1997, he returned more than a decade later in 2009 as a WWE legend for a couple of years.

The Hitman began his legendary WWE career as a member of the famous Hart Foundation with his real-life brother-in-law, the late Jim Neidhart. During the mid-80s to early 90s, he would soar to become a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

In 1991, Bret broke away from the team to carve his journey as a singles competitor by beating Mr. Perfect to win his first singles title, the Intercontinental Championship. Along with winning the IC title on two occasions, the Excellence of Execution would also become a five-time WWE Champion.

His feuds with established legends like The Undertaker, Yokozuna, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin were ones for the ages.

At Survivor Series 1997, Bret's tenure with WWE came to an unfortunate end as an active wrestler due to the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

