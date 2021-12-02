5 dream matches for Bret Hart on the current WWE roster

Bret Hart is arguably one of the greatest technical wrestlers to step foot in the squared circle.

Since childhood The Excellence of Execution wanted to become a professional wrestler. He began training at a young age in the Hart Dungeon under the able guidance of his late father, Stu Hart, who had been a legend in the business.

In 1984, he joined Vince McMahon's company and began working as a tag team competitor with his real-life brother-in-law Jim Neidhart under the faction known as The Hart Foundation.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer in the early 90s would break away from the team to pursue a career as a singles wrestler and as they say the rest was history.

In 1991, Bret would beat Mr. Perfect to win his first singles title, the Intercontinental Championship. Along with winning the IC title on two occasions, Hitman would soar to become a former five-time WWE Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion. His feuds with established legends like The Undertaker, Yokozuna, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin were ones for the ages.

With such accolades to speak of, if Bret were to compete with today's WWE superstars, the battles would undoubtedly be epic. In this article, we look at five dream matches for Bret Hart on the current roster:

#5 Bret Hart vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the most popular names on the current WWE roster.

After carving a success story on Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Champion is in pursuit of new challenges on SmackDown. Speaking of challenges, The Scottish Warrior wouldn't face a bigger one than Hall of Famer Bret Hart if the two baby-faced superstars were to lock horns.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies earlier this year, Hitman revealed that it would be an honor to work with Drew McIntyre, who was among the seven superstars he would like to wrestle with.

The dream contest between the two will surely be epic, with the Sharpshooter being pinned against the Claymore much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

