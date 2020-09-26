5 former Superstars WWE helped in real life

A WWE Superstar's job isn't an easy one, despite how it looks from a fan's perspective. The fame and glory are just one side of the coin, and WWE Superstars have several obstacles during their stint as wrestlers.

Traveling for the better part of the year, being away from their families, and sometimes dealing with depression and other real-life problems takes a toll on their bodies and minds.

WWE has extended their help to Superstars whenever they have needed it. In the following article, we will take a look at five former Superstars who have received help from WWE outside the ring.

#5 Vince McMahon helped WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley lose weight

Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his blood and sweat for Vince McMahon's company during his stint as an active wrestler, and fans still watch his matches in awe and fascination. A former WWE Champion, Mick Foley was one of the biggest Superstars in WWE during the Attitude Era.

Mick Foley once did a Q&A session with fans and had some interesting tidbits to share in regards to his weight loss. The Hardcore Legend revealed that it was Vince McMahon who gave him the push to lose his weight.

"I said, 'I just want you to know, I've lost 25 pounds with a goal of losing 80 by Christmas. And once I heard his voice on that phone say, 'I'm going to hold you to that,' I knew I could do it."

Vince McMahon's words led to Foley losing a whopping 80 pounds, and he always makes it a point to thank the WWE Chairman. Foley also revealed that Stephanie McMahon has told him multiple times that Vince is incredibly proud of him for his weight loss journey.