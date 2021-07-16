5 former teammates turned rivals in WWE history

WWE hasn't had the best history with tag teams and stables in recent years. Vince McMahon's tendency to break up friendships has become one of the most overused tropes for the company. In the past, relationships falling apart have been the catalyst for some of the most memorable rivalries in the history of the business.

Dating back to the 80s, there have been numerous examples of teams that were broken up to create tantalizing matchups and feuds for WWE. Shawn Michaels infamously ended the Rockers tag team by smashing Marty Jannetty through the Barber Shop window. This led to multiple exciting matchups between the two over the Intercontinental Championship. That is just one example of many.

Friendship gone wrong has led to success for the competitors involved as well as the business. In this article, let's look back on five former teammates that have gone on to have spectacular WWE feuds.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (WWE 2014-2016)

The Shield was one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Bringing three young prospects from FCW and NXT together, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns became instant stars that were tailor made to the anchors of the company for years to come. Their run was highlighted by exceptional matches and amazing moments.

Following their victory over Evolution at Payback 2014, it seemed that the Shield could not reach greater heights in the eyes of the company. However, the fans had just fully embraced the group, making them fan favorites. This is what made Seth Rollins's betrayal of his brothers so shocking. Rollins joined The Authority and became their golden boy.

Meanwhile, this fully let loose Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe was hell bent on getting revenge on his former friend. This led to months and months of exchanges between the two men. They battled in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match where Kane helped his fellow Authority member, Seth Rollins, to victory.

Rollins and Ambrose finally went at it one-on-one at WWE Summerslam 2014 in a Lumberjack Match. In one of the most chaotic matches of this stipulation, Seth once again utilized The Authority to pull out a win. He then followed up the next night by smashing Dean's head with a Curb Stomp into cinder blocks. Their rivalry went into Hell In A Cell next to where Rollins once again used help to win.

The animosity would pick up again when Rollins became WWE Champion in 2015 where the two men locked horns at Elimination Chamber and Money In The Bank with Seth coming away with the gold. Finally, Dean Ambrose would get revenge in 2016 when he cashed in Money In The Bank on Rollins to win the WWE Championship. This still stands as the defining feud of both men's WWE runs.

