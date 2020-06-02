5 former WWE couples you might have forgotten about

WWE Superstars The Undertaker (left); Seth Rollins (right)

WWE is no stranger to seeing its Superstars get into real-life relationships with each other. Being on the road almost all the time, it's quite natural for WWE Superstars to get attracted to their colleagues and fellow wrestlers, and begin a relationship with them.

There have been numerous famous WWE couples - while some kept their connections behind the screens, others went on to appear together on WWE programming. As with any normal human being, not every WWE Superstar's relationship with a fellow wrestler ends up lasting forever.

While fans mostly remember some famous couples in WWE history like Triple H-Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan-Brie Bella, and many others, there are quite a few that they might have forgotten about.

So in this article, let's take a look at five such former WWE couples that you might not remember. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Seth Rollins and Zahra Schreiber

Seth Rollins with his former partner!

Over the last few years, Seth Rollins has become a huge name and one of the most bankable Superstars on the WWE roster. It was in 2019 when the former Universal Champion's behind-the-screen love life with fellow RAW Superstar Becky Lynch became public.

The two soon got engaged, and it was in May 2020 when Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy during an emotional segment on RAW. During the last year or so, Rollins and Lynch have had multiple on-and-off-screen appearances together, becoming somewhat of a new power couple of WWE.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

But before finding the love of his life in Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins was in a relationship with former NXT Superstar, Zahra Schreiber. Now, not many of you might remember or even know about her but the two have appeared together on NXT TakeOver events as part of the audience. Rollins broke up with her in 2016 while he was out of action due to an injury. There was a lot of social media controversy that went on at the time of their break-up!