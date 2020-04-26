6 Real-life WWE couples who have never worked together in a storyline

WWE power couples.

In the recently release WWE Network Special episode on Edge's journey back to the ring, the Rated-R Superstar mentioned how important the role of his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix was in getting him back to shape. It surely is a blessing to have your partner in the same profession as yours, moreover in the same workplace.

Throughout history, WWE has seen plenty of relationships emerge among its Superstars. Even in the current roster, many Superstars are either dating, engaged, or even married to the love of their lives, who also tend to be their colleagues.

Well, being in the entertainment business, the company hasn't hesitated in using the real-life relationships of their Superstars in its storylines to give it a realistic touch and attract more audience to the product. Be it the Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch love story last year, or even Michelle McCool being mentioned as The Undertaker's wife on live TV, the examples are many.

At the same time, there have been some other lovebirds who have never got the opportunity to work together in a storyline due to some reason or the other.

In this article, let's take a look at six such couples. Who among them do you think has the highest chance of working together someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

#6 Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe (Erik)

What a wedding this was!

Sarah Logan and Eric are one of those real-life couples in the company about whom hardly a few know about. Having been dating each other ever since their time on the Independent Circuit, the two got married on December 21, 2018, in a Viking-themed wedding.

Eric is one-half of the Viking Raiders that perform on Monday Night RAW, while Logan is a former Riott Squad member who recently got released from the company. Recently, when Logan started appearing on RAW in a new Viking-inspired avatar, many expected her to somehow join her husband's tag team in some way, but that never happened.

With the reports of the company potentially rehiring her after the pandemic, it is to be seen whether we see the two perform together on TV in the future.