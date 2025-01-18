5 former WWE Divas who've aged like fine wine

WWE Divas blended beauty and sensuality with strength and athleticism, as the company defined them on the official website. Hence, the female stars of the Divas era were among the most beautiful ladies in the entertainment business. While age took a toll on some former divas, others have aged well.

Despite stepping away from in-ring competition for several years, some former divas continued to make an effort to take care of themselves and keep in shape. A few are now in even better condition than they were during their wrestling days.

Check out five former WWE Divas who have aged like fine wine below:

#5. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly joined the Stamford-based company when she was only 19. She had a six-year run, during which she held the Divas Championship for 103 days. In September 2012, the Florida native was released from her contract. She has since made several sporadic WWE appearances. She last competed in the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022.

The former Divas Champion is now 38. Despite leaving the wrestling business nearly 13 years ago, the mother of two remains in phenomenal physical shape and looks amazing. Kelly continues to model for multiple brands.

#4. AJ Lee

One of the greatest Divas Champions in history was AJ Lee. The Black Widow held the title three times and holds the record for the longest combined reign with 406 days. Lee's run in the Stamford-based company lasted six years. She joined the company when she was 22 and left aged 28.

Unlike many other former divas, Lee never returned to the wrestling ring following her departure. Instead, she announced her retirement and pursued other options. Nevertheless, the now-37-year-old has aged like fine wine. She is now in even better shape than she was during her wrestling prime.

#3. Maryse

After participating in the 2006 Diva Search competition, a 24-year-old Maryse signed with WWE. She spent nearly four years in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the Divas Championship twice. In 2011, the Canadian star was released from her contract.

Three years after leaving the company, Maryse married WWE Superstar The Miz. Since 2016, she has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company, mainly as a valet for her husband. She also competed in a few matches.

Maryse will celebrate her 42nd birthday in three days. Although she definitely looks older than she was during her time as a full-time wrestler, the former Divas Champion is still a stunning beauty. She is also in a phenomenal physical condition.

#2. Michelle McCool

Like Maryse, Michelle McCool's story with WWE started with the Diva Search competition. Although she failed to win the 2004 edition, the Florida native signed with the Stamford-based company.

McCool had a seven-year stint as a full-time in-ring competitor and held the Women's Championship and Divas Title. Although she left in 2011, The Undertaker's wife continued to make appearances in WWE over the past 14 years. She last competed in 2023 when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble.

The former Divas Champion is now 44. Although she is no longer an active wrestler, she remains insanely active. She regularly posts videos of her workouts on her social media. McCool is arguably in better shape than she was in her prime.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Like McCool, Beth Phoenix is also now 44. The Glamazon has been retired for nearly 13 years. However, she has made several appearances in WWE over the past decade and competed in a few matches. Last August, she disclosed that her contract with the Stamford-based company had expired.

The former Divas Champion has aged gracefully. She recently underwent an incredible physical transformation, as she revealed in an Instagram post that she has quit drinking and adopted a healthier lifestyle over the past year.

