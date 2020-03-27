5 Former WWE Divas you probably didn't know were mothers

Many former WWE stars have gone on to start their own families

Former Diva Search winner Christy Hemme is now the mother of five children!

There are a number of former stars who have gone on to start families

There have been several women who have walked in and out of WWE over the past few decades. Some left quite an impression on the company, whilst others have been quickly forgotten.

Whilst the likes of Torrie Wilson, Ivory, and The Bella Twins have recently been added to the Hall of Fame, many women have not been given this kind of exposure following their retirement from the business.

The Bella Twins, in particular, have also made headlines all over the world earlier this year when both women announced that they were pregnant - and just ten days apart. However, what you may not know is that Nikki and Brie are not the only former WWE Divas who have gone on to become mothers after announcing their retirement.

Many of the following women have stepped out of the spotlight since stepping away from the limelight of the squared circle, and have been able to focus on raising their families.

#5. Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is a former Women's and Divas Champion, but the former Teacher has fallen off the radar ever since she retired from WWE back in 2011. McCool married The Undertaker back in 2010, just a year before she walked away from the company. Then, the couple went on to welcome their first child together a year later, in August 2012.

Whilst Michelle has returned to WWE numerous times to be part of the Women's Evolution, at both the Royal Rumble back in 2018 and then again at Evolution in October, there has never been a mention of McCool's daughter.

Michelle has been mentioned several times throughout the feud between The Undertaker and AJ Styles ahead of their Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, but whilst it's been noted that the couple is married for the first time on WWE TV, Michelle's seven-year-old daughter Faith hasn't been mentioned.

