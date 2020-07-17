5 Former WWE stars who could be the mystery opponent in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

As we approach both 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' from WWE and Slammiversary from Impact Wrestling this weekend, one has to admit that there is a lot more buzz around the latter, and there is a good reason for it.

It has been confirmed that there will be a mystery opponent in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary where a brand new Champion will be crowned and from the sound of it, it could very well be a former WWE star.

Who do you think will be the mystery fourth competitor in the IMPACT World Championship match THIS SATURDAY at #Slammiversary? pic.twitter.com/a9GV7thxBb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2020

Yes, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a whole collective of WWE Superstars was let go in April and their non-compete clause ends when Slammiversary airs. It has also been confirmed that a former Impact Wrestling Champion will show up at Slammiversary, although it's not been made clear if this is the same person in the main event or not.

Now that the stage has been set, let's examine the potential contenders for the said spot.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shows up at Slammiversary to put over a younger superstar

Kurt Angle's name is one that is synonymous with WWE, where he is one of the most iconic superstars in the history of the company. But, he also won the Impact Wrestling World Championship on multiple occasions and could certainly show up at Slammiversary. Kurt Angle was one of the many names released from his contract in April and the three-month no compete clause ends by the time that Slammiversary comes around.

Even though Kurt Angle could potentially become the new Impact Wrestling Champion at Slammiversary and go on to still have some good matches in the roster, just like Ken Shamrock is doing, the WWE legend could also put over a younger star in a big way. For someone like Trey to pin him, would do wonders for his career.