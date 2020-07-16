Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary 2020 event is almost here, and it should be noted that this could easily be the most important pay-per-view event for Impact Wrestling, not only in 2020 but in actual years. It has been a long time since Impact Wrestling has felt as important as it does ahead of this show. With multiple released WWE Superstars teased and hinted for this event, as well as a former faction like Aces & Eights apparently teased for the event recently, there is a lot that can happen.

Simply put, if you are a fan of wrestling, this Saturday, watching Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020 event might be the most important thing for you to do. So now, in this article, we are going to go into a basic overview of everything that you need to know ahead of Slammiversary, including the match card, our predictions for the card, and of course, where to watch Slammiversary 2020.

Where will Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020 be held?

Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary 2020 event is expected to be held at Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee, like all other Impact Wrestling episodes in the middle of the pandemic.

Slammiversary 2020 location:

Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America.

What date is Slammiversary 2020?

Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary 2020 will be taking place on 18th July, 2020. Depending on your location, it could take place on a different date. Check out the date for your location below!

Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020

18th July 2020 (EST, United States)

18th July 2020 (PST, United States)

19th July 2020 (BST, United Kingdom)

19th July 2020 (IST, India)

19th July 2020 (ACT, Australia)

19th July 2020 (JST, Japan)

19th July 2020 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 Start Time

Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary 2020 event is set to start at 8 PM EST. Depending on your location, the time may obviously vary, and you can check out the start time for your location below!

Slammiversary 2020 Start Time:

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (BST, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

9:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 Predictions & Match Card

The Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020 event is here and there are a number of must-watch matches on the card.

IMPACT Knockouts Championship, #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Rosemary vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Jessicka Havok

Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender Gauntlet Match

If there has ever been a #1 Contenders to watch, it definitely is this one. Gauntlet matches have always been exciting, but the one starting at the beginning here is definitely facing an enormous disadvantage as 11 women in total are contending to the #1 Contender for the Impact Knockouts Championship. With the entire Impact Knockouts division involved in this match, this could be the perfect chance for Impact Wrestling to create a new start at Slammiversary 2020 or give a veteran a new boost.

Prediction: Taya Valkyrie

Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

Impact Tag Team Championship Match

With unlikely tag partners Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock, former rivals, joining together to challenge the longest reigning Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions in the history of the company, this is one match that could be the showstealer. Could this be the end of an incredible run by The North?

The fable of the scorpion and the frog tells the story of @TheSamiCallihan and @ShamrockKen as a team. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gB9XsnXPRD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2020

Predictions: Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

Impact X Division Championship: Willie Mack (c) vs Chris Bey

Impact X Division Championship Match

Ever since Willie Mack has defeated Ace Austin to become the X Division Champion in Impact Wrestling, his life has been made difficult by Chris Bey. This rivalry might finally be brought to an end at Slammiversary 2020.

Prediction: Willie Mack

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs Deonna Purrazzo

Impact Knockouts Championship

One of the Impact Wrestling arrivals that shook every wrestling fan to the core was Deonna Purrazzo. After being released from WWE, she did not waste any time to make her Impact debut and since then, she has established herself as a real force in Impact Wrestling. Jordynne Grace might have her work cut out for her heading into this match.

Prediction: Deonna Purrazzo

Old School Rules match for TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs Tommy Dreamer

Moose vs Tommy Dreamer

Moose has continued to proclaim himself as the true World Champion in Impact Wrestling with Tessa Blanchard missing from television for the duration of the pandemic. Despite the title not being officially recognized, he will be defending it against Impact Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer at Slammiversary 2020.

Prediction: Moose

Impact World Championship (vacant) Fourway Elimination Match: Ace Austin vs Eddie Edwards vs Trey Miguel vs Unknown

Impact Wrestling World Championship

In this Fourway elimination match for the vacant Impact World Championship, the fourth competitor is still unknown, with a big debut or return possibly expected for Impact Wrestling at this point. Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, and Trey Miguel have all definitely earned shots at the Impact World Championship in the past, but who will the fourth person be?

Prediction: Ace Austin

There are a number of surprise returns expected at Impact Wrestling as well, with recently released WWE Superstars now eligible to join new companies at this point. There could also be a reunification of a former infamous faction.

If so, the #Virtuosa wants in! I’m here for alllllllll the SOA vibes 😍🔥 https://t.co/fADVVWhgEQ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 29, 2020

How to watch Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020 in the US & UK?

Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020 can be watched live in the US & UK by buying the pay-per-view on Fite TV. Fite TV will be hosting the event for everyone to watch and it should be noted that this year, Slammiversary 2020 is really a must-watch event.

The show will also be available on traditional pay-per-view streams in the US.

How, when, and where to watch Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2020 in India?

In India, Slammiversary 2020 can be watched live by purchasing the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view on Fite TV. The show will be broadcast live in India at 5:30 PM on 19th July.