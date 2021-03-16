5 former WWE Superstars who could boost the current women's division

Women's wrestling, especially in WWE, is bigger and better than it has ever been. There have been some iconic female professional wrestlers who have competed in WWE throughout the history of the promotion.

But one could argue that the company needs even more talent in order to take the women's evolution to the next level. RAW and SmackDown would surely benefit from having more depth in the women's division.

This issue could be resolved by bringing back a few former WWE Superstars in order to help elevate today's stars.

From former WWE Women's Champions to former WWE Divas Champions, let's take a closer look at five former stars who could boost the current WWE women's division.

#5 Former WWE Women's Champion Melina

Melina is a former 5-time WWE Women's Champion

Melina is one of the most successful female wrestlers in WWE history. She has held the Women's Championship on three separate occasions, and she's also a two-time Divas Champion.

Since she left WWE in 2011, Melina has made sporadic appearances on the independent professional wrestling circuit. She also became a regular performer for the National Wrestling Alliance during their weekly episodic television series, "NWA Powerrr."

In 2020, several rumors suggested that Melina had signed a new contract with WWE. Many fans expected her to return to Monday Night RAW, but other reports stated that she'd show up on NXT.

Melina eventually denied these reports, and she took to social media to inform her fans that she had not signed a new deal with WWE.

She acknowledged the fact that she had discussed a potential return to the company, so many fans began to hope that Melina would indeed come back to WWE at some point. Melina finally appeared on WWE programming during RAW Legends Night earlier this year.

With a considerable amount of credibility to her name, Melina would more than help bolster the current women's division on any brand. Clashes with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks would be considered dream matches.

Perhaps fans could see Melina compete in a WWE ring in the near future.

