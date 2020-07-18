There are a lot of wrestlers out there who once wrestled for WWE and are now free agents, especially after the mass release that took place in WWE a few months ago that saw over twenty-plus stars leave the company, plus the year's worth of releases prior.

Some of those stars have been re-signed or have made seemingly one-off appearances back at WWE like Drake Maverick and Heath Slater respectively. Others, like The Revival (Now FTR) and Deonna Purrazzo have found new homes already.

Naturally with former WWE wrestlers, there are always rumors circulating about where they will end up next. But if some of the more recent rumors are to be believed there are a handful of former WWE stars that could find new homes sooner than we think.

So, let's take a look at the 5 former WWE Superstars who might not be free agents for much longer!

#5 Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows To IMPACT

Gallows and Anderson

It has been reported that the former Bullet Club members who were in WWE as 'The Club' have already found a new home in IMPACT Wrestling, with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy breaking the news.

Well, it has now been revealed to Sportskeeda that a deal was reportedly signed several days ago, and both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are IMPACT-bound in July.

I've been told Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to IMPACT Wrestling IS a done deal.



The pair will debut in July, either at Slammiversary or shortly after, in line with the terms of their WWE non-compete clause.



The deal allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 30, 2020

As you can see, Cassidy suggests that the pair will debut for IMPACT in July. However, there hasn't been an announcement from IMPACT or the pair confirming this signing and IMPACT's next big pay-per-view, Slammiversary, didn't seem to have any spot for them.

That was until....

BREAKING: The Rascalz have issued an Open Challenge for #Slammiversary THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV!



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/eaYt4ONXNt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2020

That's right, The Rascalz have issued an open challenge at Slammiversary and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have reported signed with IMPACT, so if we put two and two together we should definitely get four!