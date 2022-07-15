5 former WWE Superstars who could return to challenge Gunther

When Gunther captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet a few weeks ago, it was a crowning achievement of sorts. The former NXT UK Champion had been waiting in the wings for years, only to emerge on American soil to conquer all.

Since his promotion to the WWE main roster on the April 8 episode of Smackdown, he has been virtually unstoppable. Right now? The only other force in the promotion that is more powerful than Gunther is the Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns.

The Austrian strongman looks to be head and shoulders above his contemporaries, but what if he had to face off against legends of the past? How would he fare if he were challenged by a former champion or a Hall of Famer?

Here's a list of former superstars who could realistically show up and try to defeat Gunther.

#5 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

As the company's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Double J is already in the fold. And while it might seem far-fetched, he's still in great shape and has continued to perform regularly over the years.

Jeff Jarrett is a six-time Intercontinental Champion

This could work as an executive figure having to get involved in a situation with Gunther. That could lead to a story where Jarrett trades in his necktie for neckbreakers.

It wouldn't be the first time that an active executive (like Triple H) has been put into a storyline with a full-time member of the roster. Jeff Jarrett is one of the most decorated Intercontinental Champions ever, so that could also be a motive in him returning to grab the gold.

#4 - Braun Strowman

No one's really sure what went wrong with the big man and his relationship with WWE. But he was certainly considered one of the company's most prized young prospects at one time. He would eventually capture the Universal title, and it looked as though he was on his way to a surefire Hall of Fame career.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be as the World's Greatest Royal Rumble winner was released by the company in June 2021.

A battle between these two big men would be an all-out brawl. Strowman eclipses Gunther in size and is physically stronger. However, Gunther could counter that with his sheer viciousness and brutality.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page

Much like Jeff Jarrett, DDP is a multi-time world champion who has stayed in amazing physical condition since his retirement. Page has even stated that he feels like his cardio is better today than when he was a full-time competitor.

DDP is a threat to defeat anyone, anywhere, with the Diamond Cutter

Dallas Page would not only bring the 'fear factor' of being able to strike at any time with the diamond cutter, he's also a ring general. He's an established legend who can still keep up with a proven athlete like Gunther.

#2 - Rob Van Dam

This is a guilty pleasure pick, as the image of RVD standing face-to-face with Gunther is somewhat hilarious to think about. One is a stoner who takes nothing seriously; the other is so stonefaced it's like he's been drinking wet cement.

Surely, comedy would ensue from any exchanges they would have.

Van Dam recently posted pictures showing his progress in getting back into shape. He was criticized by some during his time with IMPACT Wrestling for 'letting himself go'. But that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. It seems as though the Hall of Famer might want one more run in WWE.

A showdown with The Ring General would give Van Dam a chance to showcase his high-flying skills. He's had similar matches with performers like Kane and The Big Show that have showcased how well he plays the undersized aerial artist.

#1 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

If there was ever a tailor-made feud for Gunther against a WWE legend, it's Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist could make the perfect protagonist in a rivalry with the Austrian invader.

Angle has played a variety of roles in WWE, including being a heel, a babyface, a champion, and a challenger. But his greatest role is that of himself: A legitimate American sports hero, and a professional with accomplishments those who follow him can only dream about.

Kurt Angle would represent America proudly against Gunther

The mix of styles here would be interesting, as much of both men's movesets are based on matwork and suplexes. Gunther is clearly well-versed in submission wrestling, and Angle is a master of it, so they could tie up rather well.

This may be the old trope of USA vs. (foreign country), but who cares? There's a natural angle there and two great competitors that could execute it well. And at the end of the day? That's what professional wrestling is all about.

