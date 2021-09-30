5 former WWE Superstars who used the same ring name in multiple promotions

Whether it be WWE, AEW or any other promotions, your ring name is a very important part of your character and persona. It is the easiest and most recognizable element of each wrestler. There are certain performers who are known by just their first or last name because of how iconic they have become.

WWE has taken certain ownership over superstars' names over the years. These names are trademarked and copyrighted to prevent the competitors from using their names outside of the company.

This is why stars like Razor Ramon and Diesel had to change their names before heading to WCW or why Rusev and Aleister Black changed their names before going to AEW.

In recent years, there haven't been many former WWE superstars who have been able to retain their names due to their trademarking. With a wrestler leaving the company and keeping their ring name in tact, it seems like an ideal time to remember the stars who have done the same.

In this article, let's take a look at the five former WWE superstars to use the same ring name in multiple promotions:

5) Adam Cole - WWE & AEW

Adam Cole gained a significant amount of success during his four-year run in WWE. He debuted for the company at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and immediately put together the Undisputed Era stable. Cole and the UE won the first ever WarGames Match in company history.

Adam Cole would then go on to become the first NXT North American Champion, defeating Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Championship and became the second triple crown winner in NXT history. To add another accolade to his legacy with WWE, Cole was the longest reigning NXT Champion in the brand's history as well.

The former Undisputed Era leader accomplished a lot before even coming to WWE with his PWG Championship reign being one of the longest in the company's history. After his loss against Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 36, Cole's contract with WWE expired and left the door open for him to head elsewhere.

Adam Cole shocked the wrestling world at AEW All Out 2021, debuting for the company and immediately realigning with The Elite. Since Cole was able to keep his pre-WWE name when he signed with the promotion and never had a run on the main roster, he walked into All Elite Wrestling with the signature ring name that he has built his entire career. Adam Cole is a rare example of this in recent years.

