5 Former WWE Superstars who are open to returning

Will Eva Marie and Edge ever compete again?

Regardless of how or why somebody has left WWE, it has been made clear over the last few decades that the door is usually open for them to return one day in some capacity.

Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior are two famous examples of legendary Superstars who appeared to have burned a bridge with the company, yet both men made amends with Vince McMahon before being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

As for the current WWE roster, high-profile names including Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio have previously left the company before making their returns a few years later.

In this article, let’s take a look at five former Superstars who have indicated that they could join the likes of Lesnar and Mysterio in returning one day.

#5 Edge

Why did Edge leave WWE?

In April 2011, Edge retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania XXVII.

One week later, The Rated-R Superstar surprisingly announced his retirement on Raw after being informed by doctors that he could no longer wrestle due to the severity of his neck and back injuries.

The 2012 Hall of Fame inductee has since made sporadic appearances on WWE television, including at SummerSlam 2019, where he hit Elias with a spear on the PPV’s kickoff show.

Will Edge return to WWE?

Edge’s spear on Elias prompted speculation about whether he could make an in-ring comeback, as it had previously been thought that WWE would never allow him to get involved in any physical altercations again.

Speaking on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge revealed that there is a chance that he could return to wrestling, but he does not think WWE’s medical team will be willing to clear him.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

