5 free agents who could be picked up in the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft will return on SmackDown this Friday on FOX. It will culminate on the August 12th edition of Monday Night RAW on USA Network.

WWE fans have already started buzzing about several surprises that could go down during the 2020 Draft. It has been a very unpredictable time in WWE recently, and the company could swerve their fanbase by including some free agents as part of this year's Draft.

Keep in mind that the term "free agent" in the context of this article refers to WWE Superstars who haven't been specifically assigned to RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

Here are five free agents who could be picked up during the 2020 WWE Draft.

#5 Big Jordan - WWE RAW

Big Jordan

Jordan Omogbehin, also known as Big Jordan in WWE, is a 7-foot-three Performance Center recruit.

Jordan made news headlines by appearing in a cinematic segment between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders during this year's Backlash event.

Big Jordan appeared as a giant ninja alongside Akira Tozawa in the aforementioned pay-per-view. Over time, Jordan would gain notoriety as a bouncer on Shane McMahon's RAW Underground segments.

Before signing with WWE, Omogbehin was a college basketball player for the University of South Florida and Morgan State University. It's pretty apparent that Jordan stands out from the usual crowd, thanks to his looming presence.

Even though Performance Center recruits usually go through the NXT cycle, Jordan could be an interesting addition to the red brand's roster. After all, Big Jordan has become synonymous with RAW Underground, and he may even end up fighting in Shane McMahon's exclusive club in the long run.

There is no way to measure Jordan's in-ring acumen until he steps inside the squared circle on the main roster. However, there are different opportunities for a seven-foot-three giant on WWE's main roster, apart from the wrestling aspect of things.