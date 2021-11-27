5 Funniest WWE tag teams of all time

WWE hasn't fully captured comedy well over the past few years. Some of their attempts feel very hollow despite having naturally funny performers on their roster like R-Truth and Sami Zayn. Tag team wrestling is another element that the company hasn't always caught on to immediately. However, history shows that there has been an abundance of hilarious WWE tag teams.

Whether it be in their original rise in the 80s or the Attitude Era to Ruthless Aggression or the current era, some of the greatest tag teams in WWE history had either a funny gimmick or the dynamic generated laughs from their fans. Some of the best pairings have been comedic duos that leave a lasting memory of the promotion.

Adam Pacitti @adampacitti D-Generation X are 20 years old today! Here is the original DX the night they debuted on August 11, 1997. D-Generation X are 20 years old today! Here is the original DX the night they debuted on August 11, 1997. https://t.co/y3rKRiyK97

Characters and how they interact with one another is one of the most unsung aspects of WWE. They establish who these performers are and then have them associated with someone who they can provide entertainment with. These are the tag teams that have been the best at comedy. In this article, let's take a look at the five funniest WWE tag teams of all time.

Honorable mentions

DX (Shawn Michaels & Triple H)

New Age Outlaws

The Bushwackers

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle)

Booker T & Goldust

#5. Cryme Tyme - WWE

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Seeing this made me smile, Cryme Tyme were such a great comedy duo in WWE but also could switch on the intensity when necessary.



Money Money yeah yeah.



RIP Shad, my heart hurts but this made it hurt a bit less. Seeing this made me smile, Cryme Tyme were such a great comedy duo in WWE but also could switch on the intensity when necessary. Money Money yeah yeah. RIP Shad, my heart hurts but this made it hurt a bit less. https://t.co/ns9MXdsr6Z

The mid-2000s featured several tag teams with ridiculous gimmicks. From The Highlanders to The Spirit Squad, the list is long for the number of duos that have outrageous characters. One of the most popular tag teams of the entire Ruthless Aggression Era had to be Shad Gaspard and JTG of Cryme Tyme.

Cryme Tyme were known as street thugs from Brooklyn who were as worried about their in-ring success as they were with schemes to make money. They had many memorable moments with the likes of D-Generation X and Lita. Although JTG and Gaspard were never able to win the WWE Tag Team Titles, they have to be considered the best team to never win the gold.

Cryme Tyme had an authentic chemistry that couldn't be taught and leaped off the screen whenever the two men were together. JTG was the schemer and talker of the two, while Shad Gaspard was the muscle and backup for the duo. Their original vignettes in 2006 were hysterical and they consistently earned laughs due to their undying will to entertain.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das