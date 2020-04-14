5 future opponents for Edge in WWE

From old rivalries to unfished business, there is a whole list of dream matches involving Edge waiting to happen!

Edge returned to WWE in-ring competition in January of 2020 at the Royal Rumble.

Edge returned earlier this year at the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his triumphant return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble event in the men's royal rumble match.

This would mark Edge's first match inside a WWE ring in 9 years since being forced to retire on medical grounds in 2011 following his WrestleMania 27 World Heavyweight Championship match against Alberto Del Rio.

At WrestleMania 36, the Rated-R Superstar competed in a grueling Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton. After 36 minutes of brutality, Edge won his first singles match on return after Orton failed to answer the referee's ten-count.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Edge had signed a new three-year deal with WWE, including multiple in-ring appearances per year for the company.

Therefore, now that Edge's feud with his former Rated RKO partner appears to have finished, who could the Rated-R Superstar face off against next inside a WWE ring? Here are five future opponents for Edge in WWE.

#1 Seth Rollins

Unfinished business

Now that Edge has made his miraculous recovery and return to WWE, a Seth Rollins vs. Edge feud seems almost inevitable.

Why is this the case? Well, let's go back to the end of 2014. After Team Cena had defeated Team Authority at WWE Survivor Series 2014 and as the stipulation went, The Authority were finally removed from WWE. The only way the villainous McMahon faction could return to power and WWE television would be on John Cena's say so. During this period of "Authority-free WWE TV", we had numerous guest hosts of Monday Night RAW.

On the final episode of Monday Night Raw in 2014, Edge and his longtime best friend and tag team partner Christian were the guest hosts. The former multiple time WWE World Tag Team Champions would host a special episode of their talk show "The Cutting Edge Peep Show" during the episode. The special guest for this episode would be none other than Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins.

As chaos began to ensue during the talk show, Seth Rollins, with the help of J&J Security and The Big Show, would attack Edge and Christian. The Big Show would place Edge's head on Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase with Rollins threatening to stomp on the Rated-R Superstar's neck. The only way that Rollins would spare Edge's health would be if John Cena reinstated The Authority. John Cena would oblige as Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and co would once again be in power.

Now that Edge has returned and has been exclusive to Monday Night RAW, could we see Edge seek retribution against the Monday Night Messiah for attempting to paralyze him in 2014?

