5 future opponents for The Undertaker's Biker gimmick after WrestleMania

The Undertaker has reverted back to his Biker gimmick during his feud with AJ Styles.

What other opponents could The Undertaker face after WrestleMania is done and dusted?

Owen Churchill FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker has the wrestling community buzzing

The Undertaker has the professional wrestling world buzzing after revealing the next evolution to his fabled character. The Phenom has reverted to the biker gimmick of his character in his recent feud with AJ Styles which culminated in their critically-acclaimed Boneyard Match during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated The Phenomenal One in a Boneyard match. This marked The Undertaker competing using his biker gimmick at a WrestleMania for the first time in 17 years since WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

But, like with many aspects of professional wrestling, many are questioning what is next for The Undertaker once WrestleMania is said and done. Now that the former 7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has morphed back into his old gimmick, here are 5 future opponents for The Undertaker after WrestleMania.

#1 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been one of the most compelling characters ever since his post-Survivor Series heel turn in 2019. The former WWE Universal Champion has gone on to dub himself the 'Monday Night Messiah' and surround himself with his "disciples" in the AOP and Murphy. The self-proclaimed 'Black Hand' of Monday Night RAW regularly talks about how he is saving Monday nights and doing the right thing for the people and WWE when justifying his less than stellar actions or words towards other WWE Superstars.

Ultimately it would appear that this egocentric version of Seth Rollins lacks one thing. Respect. The current version of The Undertaker is built on that very same attribute.

Throughout the early 2000s, The Undertaker would regularly cut promos about how he demanded respect. A future feud with the 'Monday Night Messiah' would be a fascinating watch as the entire story can be built on teaching Seth Rollins a thing or two about respect. The righteous character of Seth Rollins would mesh perfectly with the no-nonsense veteran who has seen it all and done it all in the world of WWE.

Also, you have to factor in that we have never seen Seth Rollins vs. The Undertaker in a one-on-one match. Therefore, should Seth Rollins and The Undertaker feud post-WrestleMania 36, we could be seeing a first-time-ever match in the WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT