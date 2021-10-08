5 gifted wrestlers WWE refused to push but were eventually forced to

It's common knowledge that WWE is partial to a certain type of Superstar. If a wrestler doesn't have a superhero physique like they can't star in the next summer blockbuster, odds are Vince McMahon isn't going to see them as the main event attraction.

Despite being talented and connecting with the audience, several performers have found their progress limited by a glass ceiling. On the other hand, limited wrestlers such as Braun Strowman and Commander Azeez are pushed to the moon and often end up frustrating the fans.

However, a few Superstars have shattered the glass ceiling and achieved great things in WWE. Here are five gifted wrestlers WWE refused to push but eventually gave in.

#5 WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

WWE had reservations about Rey Mysterio as he was an undersized performer. However, Mysterio's charisma and high-flying style endeared him to the audience. Even though his popularity shone through in merchandise sales and TV ratings, Vince McMahon was reluctant to get behind the luchador.

During a recent episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross touched on some of the WWE CEO's concerns with Mysterio.

"I think Vince’s issue with Rey was one word: size. Nowhere had the top guy in WWE been of Rey’s size, at least in my tenure there, which began in ‘93, as I mentioned. Rey would be the smallest World Champion in the history of the company. I think that was Vince’s unsettling decision," said Jim Ross.

"But was Rey over? Yeah, he was really over. What you hear from the audience when he came out, you can tell that people loved him. They cheer for the underdog," added Jim Ross.

The WWE creative team finally persuaded Vince to get behind Mysterio in 2006. The former WCW star won the Royal Rumble before capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple threat match featuring Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22.

