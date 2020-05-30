5 Gimmick matches WWE needs to bring back

Lesnar vs Big Show in a Stretcher match

The basic premise of pro-wrestling has always been two wrestlers going at it in the middle of the ring to determine who's the best between the duo. To spice things up, wrestling promotions, including WWE, have always come up with creative ideas to garner audience interest.

Over the course of the past few decades, we have seen a bunch of gimmick matches being introduced. These matches are instrumental in making feuds seem more important and the stakes are raised higher in many cases by adding a gimmick.

The Ladder match and Hell In A Cell are two gimmick bouts that have stood the test of time and are still incredibly popular among the fans. Not all gimmick matches shared the same fate though. Let's take a look at five gimmick matches from the past that WWE should bring back.

#5 Stretcher match

Lesnar vs Big Show

It has been six years since we saw the last Stretcher match in WWE. The match type became quite popular back in the 2000s and several top rivalries culminated in Stretcher matches. The match doesn't have pinfalls, submissions, count-outs, or DQ. The only way a Superstar can win the match is by placing his opponent on a stretcher which will be situated outside the ring. Then, the Superstar will carry the stretcher towards the entrance ramp until a line is crossed.

Brock Lesnar got incredibly creative during his Stretcher match with Big Show at Judgment Day 2003. Realizing that there was no way he could carry the giant on a stretcher and cross the line on his own, he brought out a forklift.

He placed The Big Show on the forklift and drove it back beyond the yellow line to win the match and retain his WWE title. The last time a Stretcher match took place was on WWE RAW in 2014, which saw John Cena defeating Kane to advance to a World title Ladder match.