5 glaring errors WWE made this week on SmackDown Live (July 23rd, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

This week's SmackDown Live was reportedly the first show that Eric Bischoff was able to take the reins for and it was noticeable. The New Day was a fantastic addition to the commentary team because Xavier Woods and Big E were able to add an air of naturalism to the commentary table before they were replaced by Michael Cole for the second hour.

It was an interesting episode that saw three matches made official for SummerSlam as well as a number of others built up and ready to be announced in the coming weeks.

Whilst this week's SmackDown Live was an episode that seemed to flow quite nicely, there were a few things that the company could have done differently. Here are some of the biggest mistakes that were picked up as part of the show this week.

#5. The only women's match was just seconds long

Ember Moon and Charlotte Flair only wrestled for a few minutes

Bayley defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ember Moon next month at SummerSlam, but ahead of their showdown, Moon took on Charlotte Flair this week but the Women's Champion decided to get a closer view of proceedings.

Bayley was the distraction that Moon needed to pin Charlotte Flair in a matter of seconds before she was then able to feed Bayley to Flair and hit the Eclipse on both women to send quite a statement ahead of her title match.

This was the only women's match that was part of the show and it lasted merely a minute and Moon didn't even pick up the Championship belt and hold it up for the crowd when it was on the floor next to her which is slightly odd since that's usually the done thing ahead of a Championship match.

1 / 5 NEXT